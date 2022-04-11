ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drone flying over Shanghai tells residents on balconies to comply with Covid lockdown

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Drones flying above Shanghai apartment blocks have been deployed to tell residents to “control the soul’s desire for freedom ” and comply with strict lockdown rules.

People living in the Chinese city have been banned from leaving their homes and have reportedly taken to singing “why are you starving us?” from their balconies in protest of the lack of food and water available.

In footage shared on social media, a drone can be seen urging residents to return inside, saying: “Please comply with Covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.”

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Shanghai rules out full lockdown despite sharp rise in Covid cases

Shanghai has recorded a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, but officials have ruled out a full lockdown over the damage it would do to the economy. Millions of Chinese in affected areas have been subjected to city-wide lockdowns by an Omicron-led outbreak that has sent daily case counts creeping ever-higher, though they remain insignificant compared with other countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Covid#Balconies#Chinese
Wyoming News

As lockdown lifted, driving felt ‘safer’ than flying

Even after lockdowns were lifted, many travelers felt much safer driving rather than flying. This was bolstered by the opinions of some medical experts. “If you have to—and can afford it—I think traveling by car is the safest option right now, in part because you’re not traveling with another person whose risk of infection may be unknown,” Chris Hendel, a medical researcher for the USC Gehr Family Center for Health Systems Science and Innovation, told Condé Nast Traveler in August 2020. Car travelers could more easily avoid large groups of people; however, medical experts warned travelers not to stop too often during their road trips. Car rental companies like Enterprise also pledged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for cleaning, which included a deep clean of every vehicle between uses. In Enterprise’s case, the company began including Clorox Disinfecting Wipes in every vehicle.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Shanghai Covid: China announces largest city-wide lockdown

China has announced its biggest city-wide lockdown since the Covid outbreak began more than two years ago. The city of Shanghai will be locked down in two stages over nine days while authorities carry out Covid-19 testing. The important financial hub has battled a new wave of infections for nearly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Shanghai goes into lockdown as China continues to fight worst outbreak since Wuhan

Shanghai will be locking down portions of the city to conduct mass testing as China continues to fight its worst COVID outbreak since Wuhan. The lockdown will start in the east of the city and then move west. This means people won’t be allowed to leave their homes, no car-hailing services, nada. This comes after Shenzhen’s lockdown and puts more strain on the global supply chain. Shanghai is a shipping megacity, and companies with operations there, such as Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen, have now been forced to shut down.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead made 72 calls for help before attack

An asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police made more than 70 calls seeking help from the Home Office and other organisations.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.It is understood he had contacted the Home Office, the housing and social care provider Mears, and the charity Migrant Help 72 times about his health and accommodation in the period leading up to the attack in June 2020.An internal Home Office evaluation, seen by the BBC, said his calls “should have...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Easter: Traffic queues around Stonehenge as thousands in UK rush away for long weekend

Traffic queues formed on the A303 close to Stonehenge on Good Friday, as thousands of people looked to get away for the long Easter weekend.An estimated 4.62 million journeys are likely to be made across the UK today, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.Families had been warned of delays on the road ahead of the break.Good Friday also officially marked the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures of 22C recorded in central London.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Puppy pulled from rubble and reunited with owner by rescue workers in UkraineLorry bursts into flames after being hit by out-of-control car on overpassPalestinians clash with Israeli police at Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem
U.K.
The Independent

Ukraine: Puppy pulled from rubble and reunited with owner by rescuers in Mykhailivka

A puppy has been pulled alive from the rubble of a building hit by shelling in Ukraine.Donetsk regional police shared footage of the rescue, which took place in the town of Mykhailivka.The emergency services can be seen frantically digging through debris before pulling the trembling puppy free.According to Ukrainian police, the dog belongs to a 77-year-old man, who was overjoyed to be reunited with his pet soon after the rescue.“Every life is important - this is the slogan of the police and rescuers of Donetsk Oblast,” the force wrote, sharing the video.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine live: Russia hits Kyiv after ‘missiles sink Putin’s flagship’Why has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mexican woman dies after being ensared in harness while scaling border wall

A Mexican woman died after she became ensnared in her harness as she tried to scale the wall on the southern border to enter the US. According to Arizona authorities, the woman was found around 11pm on Monday dangling from the wall near the city of Douglas in the southeastern corner of the state. She had been “trapped upside down for a significant amount of time,” the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said. The 32-year-old woman is thought to have been attempting to get down on the US side of the wall using a harness similar to those used for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion block four of London’s busiest bridges on bank holiday

Climate change protesters have blocked four of London’s busiest bridges on the first day of the Easter bank holiday.Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists were on Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges, calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments.Activists said they will continue protesting until their demands “are met”.BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion have blocked bridges in London again.We will #RebelForLife till the Government act like its a #ClimateEmergency and end all new oil & gas.3 years ago XR made a garden on Waterloo bridge & occupied London. We will go on till we meet our demands. pic.twitter.com/gUvOmuckHO— Extinction Rebellion UK...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Crowds throng Seville as Easter processions return to Spain after Covid restrictions

For the first time since the Covid pandemic began, crowds thronged the streets of Seville as one of Spain’s most famous Easter processions wound its way through the city after midnight, free of social distancing curbs.Known as La Madruga (the dawn), the procession features people dressed as penitents wearing pointed black hoods and carrying a float of the Virgin of Hope of Macarena from the city’s cathedral.“We were waiting for the pandemic issues to be over to come to these types of events. Of course La Macarena is the most marvellous thing there is,” said Ignacio Suarez, 70, a truck...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion block main four bridges in central London including Waterloo and Westminster

Extinction Rebellion activists have formed human barriers to block traffic and close four London bridges, causing significant delays in the capital.The climate protesters are in the roads outside Westminster, Blackfriars, Waterloo and Lambeth bridges, holding flags and banners declaring a “climate emergency”.Demonstrators have also been pictured playing bongos and waving banners reading “end fossil fuels now” and “love in action” as queues of traffic form on the first day of the Easter bank holiday.Videos posted to social media showed a number of Met Police officers at the scene of the protests. A spokesman said: “We are aware of a...
PROTESTS
Outsider.com

Tesla Recalls 595,000 Vehicles in the US Over ‘Boombox’ Feature That Allows Drivers to Play Custom Sounds

On Thursday, the government announced safety recalls for almost 595,000 Tesla vehicles in the United States because of the car’s “Boombox” feature. For many of the automobiles, it’s their second recall in recent months. The Boombox function needs another update so that external speakers on the car do not block audible warnings intended for pedestrians.
CARS
CBS News

4 arrested for allegedly plotting to cause nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures to create "civil war" conditions in Germany

Four people were arrested in Germany and weapons were seized in an investigation into suspected anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures including the country's health minister, authorities said Thursday. Prosecutors in Koblenz and Rhineland-Palatinate's state criminal police office said that raids...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy