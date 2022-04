According to the filing that Musk submitted to the SEC on his Twitter offering, the entrepreneur has an alternative plan if he eventually does not buy Twitter. Shortly after buying a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Elon Musk offered to buy the social media company outrightly and now has revealed the reasons for his actions. Musk discussed the propelling force behind his plan to buy off Twitter. As a matter of fact, the businessman is not entirely sure if his intention to purchase Twitter will succeed. During a Ted conference on April 14th, Musk noted that Twitter should support the users’ free speech rights. He also referred to the platform as a de facto town square. Speaking further in a conversation with the head of TED Christ Anderson, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO said:

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO