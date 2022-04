Santa Clara is assembling a task force aimed at tackling homelessness within the city and needs recruits. The city is working with San Francisco nonprofit Homebase to examine the needs and service gaps for the unhoused by creating a task force and strategic plan. The task force will be comprised of four to eight members, including residents with lived experience of homelessness and representatives from local agencies who work with the homeless. The strategic plan is expected to be completed in six months.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO