SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Loved ones of a missing teenage girl are pleading for help in finding her. Family members told FOX40 they believe the teen may have been taken against her will to Sacramento from Oakland by a sex trafficker. Relatives of 15-year-old Alicia Aaliyah Marie Bryant are in the middle of their own […]

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO