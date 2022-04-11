ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County secures millions in fight against opioid abuse

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
Randolph County stands to gain around $10 million stemming from county-wide opioid abuse.

County officials will earmark those funds for a number of projects designed to mitigate opioid abuse in Randolph County.

"You will start seeing some money coming soon, that you will be able to put towards

opioid treatment and relief" said attorney Mike Fox.

Fox is one of the attorneys who has assisted Randolph County since 2018 when it first became one of a number of communities pursuing legal recourse for damages caused by mass opioid abuse.

Durham County is one of around 10 "bellwethers" in which the opioid crisis had a uniquely significant impact, according to Paul Coats, another attorney assisting Randolph County in the legal proceedings. North Carolina's participation in the lawsuit underscores the impact opioid abuse has had on communities. More than 80 governmental entities participated, making North Carolina one of the most involved states in the country.

"North Carolina had one of the highest litigating percentages across the country," Coats said.

The lawsuits target national suppliers of drugs. This includes Johnson and Johnson and three other major pharmaceutical distributors.

In North Carolina, the various lawsuits have resulted in a statewide settlement of $750 million, to be distributed to Randolph and other communities that took part in the legal proceedings.

"There have been some settlements in a number of those cases that have been negotiated on a national basis," Fox said later adding that the funds have to go toward fixing the problem.

Coats explained that the $10 million allocations aren't likely to take the form of a lump sum. Instead, the payouts will be over the span of 18 years. This year, the county is expected to get its first installment, totaling $1.2 million.

Coats added that both the state's allocation of $750 million and the county's of $10 million is not the final number.

"There are still cases out there that are being litigated," Coats said, later adding, "hopefully we'll have more funds coming as litigation."

The attorneys commended Randolph County officials for choosing to take part in the legal proceedings.

"Without lawsuits bringing the mass to this mass tort, we would not have gotten this kind of settlement," Coats said. "Your participation, your willingness to come into the case early on made a huge difference."

Follow Dean-Paul Stephens on Twitter @DeanPEStephens . If you have tips, send an email to dstephens@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: Randolph County secures millions in fight against opioid abuse

