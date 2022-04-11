Music for Your this Week: April 11, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.

Koe Wetzel – “April Showers”

Koe Wetzel has released his brand-new single “April Showers.” Originally premiering the song live to fans in sold-out stadiums around the country, the track was immediately met with immense fan acclaim and anticipation for its studio release. Wetzel will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on April 21.

Take a listen here.

Old Sea Brigade – “Man-Made by Delusion”

Nashville songwriter just released “Man Made by Delusion” this week. Later this month, this songwriter will be playing a show in New York at Town Hall.

Take a listen here.

Little Big Town- “Hell Yeah”

Little Big Town is releasing their latest single, “Hell Yeah,” on Monday, April 11. The song is the first single released by the ACM, CMA and GRAMMY-winning band in two years and will be on their forthcoming 10 th studio album. The new record follows the No. 1 Country album Nightfall (released in 2020) which included singles “ Over Drinking ,” GRAMMY-nominated “ The Daughters” and “ Wine, Beer, Whiskey .” The latest release, “Hell Yeah,” will make its radio World Premiere on iHeart at 2:00 pm ET on April 11.

Take a listen here.

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Jelly Roll, whose underground genre-bending latest single “Son of a Sinner” has already racked up 6 million streams and counting, debuted #38 on Billboard’s Country Music Chart ahead of its radio impact date on April 18th. The Nashville native hailing from Antioch singer/songwriter’s vulnerable tune is part of Jelly Roll’s latest musical journey finding truth and understanding through his work with his upcoming new music.

Take a listen here.

Kelsey Hunter – “Let Me Burn”

Singer-songwriter Kelsey Hunte just released her new single “Let Me Burn.” Kelsey says “Let Me Burn was written about the relationship struggles within oneself. Using alcohol or nightlife as something to distract an inner conflict. It’s about a fight with the opposing sides of yourself.”

Take a listen here.

Lexi Hayden -“Tequila for Two”

Hayden co-wrote “Tequila For Two” with her producer, Derek George and Monty Criswell. She recently appeared on the MTV’s series”Becoming a Popstar” with celebrity judges Joe Jonas, Becky G and Sean Bankhead .

Take a listen here.

Lucius’ – Second Nature

Indie pop band Lucius ’ anticipated new album, Second Nature , is out now. Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, the album is a portray of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe ’s shared reflection, chronicling each other’s life shifts motherhood, divorce, and unplanned career pauses then setting it to music. They will be performing in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on July 8-9.

Take a listen here.

Logan Mize – “Nothing with You”

Logan Mize shares his new song with emerging country artist Grace Leer called “Nothing With You,” out now.

Penned by Donovan Woods, Dustin Christensen, and Geoff Warburton, “Nothing With You” is a heartbreak duet that features stunning harmonies and reflects on the seemingly mundane moments we often miss more than the big relationship moments after a breakup

Take a listen here.

Johnnyswim- Self Titled Album Johnnyswim

JOHNNYSWIM, the acclaimed husband and wife singer-songwriter duo of Amanda Sudano-Ramirez and Abner Ramirez, release their fourth full-length album.

Take a listen here.

Lauren Mascitti – “If I Can Lose You”

Fan have been asking this former American Idol contestant to release “If I Can Lose You” and its out now.

“My American Idol audition was only a few days after we wrote this song,” Lauren recalls, “I felt so strongly that I should go ahead and sing it for my audition because the vibe is so me. The risk paid off! It got me my golden ticket to Hollywood!” Little did Lauren know that one year later her decision would lead to an invitation to sing this same song on the renowned Grand Ole Opry stage. Mascitti has spent the last two years as a Covid nurse fighting on the frontlines in Nashville, delaying the release of “If I Can Lose You.” She explains, “Covid hit right when I was on my season of American Idol and I wasn’t able to get all my musicians into the studio for a while to record because of safety precautions.”

Take a listen here.

The post Music for Your this Week: April 11, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .