ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Music for You this Week: April 11, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.

Koe Wetzel  – “April Showers”

photo from Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel has released his brand-new single “April Showers.” Originally premiering the song live to fans in sold-out stadiums around the country, the track was immediately met with immense fan acclaim and anticipation for its studio release. Wetzel will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on April 21.

Take a listen here.

Old Sea Brigade   – “Man-Made by Delusion”

photo from Old Sea Brigade

Nashville songwriter just released “Man Made by Delusion” this week. Later this month, this songwriter will be playing a show in New York at Town Hall.

Take a listen here.

Little Big Town- “Hell Yeah”

photo by Blair Getz Mezibov

Little Big Town is releasing their latest single, “Hell Yeah,” on Monday, April 11. The song is the first single released by the ACM, CMA and GRAMMY-winning band in two years and will be on their forthcoming 10 th studio album. The new record follows the No. 1 Country album Nightfall (released in 2020) which included singles “ Over Drinking ,” GRAMMY-nominated “ The Daughters” and “ Wine, Beer, Whiskey .” The latest release, “Hell Yeah,” will make its radio World Premiere on iHeart at 2:00 pm ET on April 11.

Take a listen here.

Jelly Roll  – “Son of a Sinner”

photo from Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll, whose underground genre-bending latest single “Son of a Sinner” has already racked up 6 million streams and counting, debuted #38 on Billboard’s Country Music Chart ahead of its radio impact date on April 18th. The Nashville native hailing from Antioch singer/songwriter’s vulnerable tune is part of Jelly Roll’s latest musical journey finding truth and understanding through his work with his upcoming new music.

Take a listen here.

Kelsey Hunter  – “Let Me Burn”

photo from Kelsey Hunter

Singer-songwriter Kelsey Hunte just released her new single “Let Me Burn.” Kelsey says “Let Me Burn was written about the relationship struggles within oneself. Using alcohol or nightlife as something to distract an inner conflict. It’s about a fight with the opposing sides of yourself.”

Take a listen here.

Lexi Hayden -“Tequila for Two”

photo from Lexi Hayden

Hayden co-wrote “Tequila For Two” with her producer, Derek George and Monty Criswell. She recently appeared on the MTV’s series”Becoming a Popstar” with celebrity judges Joe Jonas, Becky G and Sean Bankhead .

Take a listen here.

Lucius’ – Second Nature

photo from Lucius

Indie pop band Lucius ’ anticipated new album, Second Nature , is out now. Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, the album is a portray of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe ’s shared reflection, chronicling each other’s life shifts motherhood, divorce, and unplanned career pauses then setting it to music. They will be performing in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on July 8-9.

Take a listen here.

Logan Mize  – “Nothing with You”

photo from Logan Mize

Logan Mize shares his new song with emerging country artist Grace Leer called “Nothing With You,” out now.

Penned by Donovan Woods, Dustin Christensen, and Geoff Warburton, “Nothing With You” is a heartbreak duet that features stunning harmonies and reflects on the seemingly mundane moments we often miss more than the big relationship moments after a breakup

Take a listen here.

Johnnyswim- Self Titled Album Johnnyswim

photo by Chloe Enos

JOHNNYSWIM, the acclaimed husband and wife singer-songwriter duo of Amanda Sudano-Ramirez and Abner Ramirez, release their fourth full-length album.

Take a listen here.

Lauren Mascitti – “If I Can Lose You”

photo from Lauren Mascitti

Fan have been asking this former American Idol contestant to release “If I Can Lose You” and its out now.

“My American Idol audition was only a few days after we wrote this song,” Lauren recalls, “I felt so strongly that I should go ahead and sing it for my audition because the vibe is so me. The risk paid off! It got me my golden ticket to Hollywood!” Little did Lauren know that one year later her decision would lead to an invitation to sing this same song on the renowned Grand Ole Opry stage. Mascitti has spent the last two years as a Covid nurse fighting on the frontlines in Nashville, delaying the release of “If I Can Lose You.” She explains, “Covid hit right when I was on my season of American Idol and I wasn’t able to get all my musicians into the studio for a while to record because of safety precautions.”

Take a listen here.

The post New Music for You this Week: April 11, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Whiskey Myers Teases Potential New Music Coming This Week

Brace yourselves, Whiskey Myers fans, new music is coming. At least, we’re willing to bet that’s what’s happening. Yesterday, WM took to social media to tease something. They didn’t say what. The post featured a few photos of the guys having a good time working on Tornillo at Sonic Ranch and a caption that simply read “2 days.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from Virginmarys, Tysondog and more

Eight slabs of righteous rock'n'roll, including Thunder, Dan Patlansky, Skunk Anansie, Apocalyptica featuring Geezer Butler and more. Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends. Yes, it's Tracks Of The Week, where rock's giants go toe-to-toe with music's minnows, a world where hard rockin' Davids frequently topple well-known Goliaths from his or her perches.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in leg-lengthening denim shorts

Miranda Lambert shared some bittersweet news with fans back in November – but she looked incredible while doing so. The country singer announced the end of her live performances for the year, revealing she was heading home to Nashville for the holidays by sharing a gorgeous photo of herself singing on stage. The image saw Miranda with her back to the camera facing her adoring crowd, with the stage lights creating a beautiful halo of light around her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Cobb
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Joe Jonas
In Style

Dakota Fanning Wore a Sheer Nightgown on the Red Carpet

After a two-year hiatus from the red carpet (her last appearance was at the 2020 SAG Awards), Dakota Fanning made a triumphant return while simultaneously test-driving one of spring's biggest trends: lingerie dressing. At the Los Angeles premiere of the Showtime series The First Lady, in which Dakota portrays Betty...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘They Call Me Magic’ Premiere In Los Angeles

Former NBA Baller Magic Johnson and his family attended the red carpet premiere of his new docuseries, They Call Me Magic last night in Los Angeles. The event was held in the Westwood Area. In attendance was his wife Cookie, son EJ Johnson, daughter Elisa Johnson, Lisa Johnson and Andre Johnson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
274
Followers
732
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy