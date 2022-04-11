ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas hikers’ encounter with mountain lion and its prey caught on video

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2Q87_0f5TmZyo00

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Some hikers at Texas’ Big Bend National Park recently had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a mountain lion as it tracked its prey – and the moment was caught on camera.

According to USA Today, Robert Turner captured the footage March 26 during a hike along the park’s Pinnacles Trail. In the video, a cougar can be seen moving slowly on the path as a deer walks in the woods nearby.

“I’m not taking my eyes off this guy,” Turner tells the other hikers, who stopped to watch. “He wants nothing to do with us.”

Moments later, the big cat goes in for the kill, dashing into the woods and outside the camera’s view, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The attack can be heard in the distance as the hikers react in amazement.

Turner later shared the video on YouTube, where it quickly went viral, racking up nearly 270,000 views by Monday morning.

According to the National Park Service, hikers who encounter a mountain lion should remain calm and avoid approaching or running from the animal. Hikers also should not bend over or crouch, officials said. If the cougar continues to move toward you, “do all you can to appear intimidating,” the NPS website advises.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Missing Conn. hiker found dead in NY’s Adirondack Mountains

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Connecticut hiker was found dead Friday in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, days after he was reported missing, officials said. Thomas Howard, of Westport, Connecticut, went hiking on Mount Colden via the treacherous Trap Dike route on March 11 and expected to return two days later.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Star, TX
WBIR

TN National Guard rescues severely ill hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee National Guardsmen rescued a hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Tuesday who became severely ill while on the Appalachian Trail. The Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Department of Emergency Management were notified around 7 a.m. Tuesday about a hiker suffering severe illness on the Appalachian Trail near Double Spring Gap Shelter just west of Clingmans Dome.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Complex

Missing California Teen Found Safe in Utah Over 2 Years Later

A family’s years-long search for their autistic son has finally come to an end. According to KTLA, 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt was found safe last week in Park City, Utah, about 700 miles away from his home in Clearlake, California. The teen, who was diagnosed with autism eight years ago, was just 16 when his family reported him missing in September 2019. They would spend the next two and half years searching for their son, who reportedly had a “history of running away.”
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Pinnacles National Park#Hikers#Caught On Camera#Big Bend National Park#Usa Today#The National Park Service#Nps#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Zoo officials say missing wallaby found safe in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing marsupial who was unaccounted for following strong storms in Memphis on Wednesday has been found safe at the zoo. In a Facebook post, the Memphis Zoo said the wallaby was found in the service yard on zoo property. Attached to the post were photos, one of which shows wallaby footprints, which zookeepers spotted and led them to the missing animal.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSB Radio

2 dead, more than 200 homes charred in New Mexico wildfire

Firefighters took advantage of a brief break in the weather but gusty winds were expected to return Friday to southern New Mexico where a wildfire has claimed two lives and charred more than 200 homes. The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people in the mountain community of...
RUIDOSO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WSB Radio

Gusty winds threaten to fan New Mexico fire that killed 2

Firefighters battling a raging New Mexico wildfire that killed two people and destroyed more than 200 homes in a mountainous community braced Friday for gusty winds that threatened to fan the blaze. The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people in the community of Ruidoso, where the remains...
RUIDOSO, NM
WSB Radio

Police: Man fatally pushed woman into California train

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — (AP) — A man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a freight train in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said. The woman, whose name has not yet been made public, was hit by the train Monday morning in the city of Riverside, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday.
RIVERSIDE, CA
WSB Radio

Tim Feerick, bassist for Dance Gavin Dance, dead at 34

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for California rock ‘n’ roll group Dance Gavin Dance, died Wednesday, the band said on social media. He was 34. The band, which was formed in Sacramento in 2005, did not release a cause of death, The Sacramento Bee reported. Feerick joined the band on tour in 2009 and become an official member in 2013, according to the newspaper.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WSB Radio

New Mexico wildfire kills 2 people, destroys homes

A wildfire that has burned more than 200 homes on the edge of a mountain community in the southern part of New Mexico and killed two people was caused when a power line was toppled by strong winds, according to state authorities. Crews worked Thursday to restore power to parts...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
64K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy