ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation 3, Vita Users Can’t Play Certain Games Due To Strange Expiration Date

By John Paul M. Joaquin
itechpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome digital games suddenly became unplayable to play on the PlayStation 3 (PS3) and PlayStation Vita (PS Vita). A Kotaku report mentioned that players on the PS3 and PS Vita were having trouble accessing their digital games after strange expiration dates suddenly appeared on them. Sony has yet to...

www.itechpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
The Independent

Hogwarts Legacy – live: Release date confirmed in Playstation’s State of Play event

Update: ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ now has a confirmed release date. Keep reading below for more details. A new livestream event has been announced for the upcoming open world Harry Potter title Hogwarts Legacy and it’s only a few days away. Developed by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros Games, the State of Play is set to air later this week and promises to show never before seen gameplay.According to a post on the Playstation Blog, the full show will run for about 20 minutes and will feature nearly a quarter-of-an-hour’s worth of gameplay footage captured on a Playstation 5.Hogwarts Legacy was announced...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Vita#Sony Playstation#Playstation Store#Playstation 3#Video Game#Ps3#Ps Vita Digital Game#Chrono Cross#Gameshub#Psone#Ps Vita#Ps Store
itechpost.com

PlayStation Network Experienced a 45-Minute Outage — Which Services Were Affected?

The PlayStation Network experienced an outage that has affected a number of its services. As of press time, the PlayStation Network is up and running once more. A number of users have expressed that they were unable to sign into the network, among other issues. The PlayStation Network status page was updated to reflect the ongoing outage, followed by the subsequent fix.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

LEGO’s NEW PS4, PS5 Game Leaks — After LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Releases

LEGO's new PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (PS4 and PS5) game reportedly leaked a week after the recent release of the much-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The recent Lego Star Wars collaboration game by developer Traveller's Tale was released last April 5 on multiple platforms, such as PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Genshin Impact’s 2.7 Update Could Get Delayed — Here’s Why

Genshin Impact's 2.7 update's release is at risk of being delayed. A recent report from Game Rant mentioned that the upcoming update from HoYoverse's hit game could get delayed due to quarantine measures currently in place in the city of Shanghai in China. Game Rant and other publications previously predicted...
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Apple Gaming Controller? NEW Patent Shows Various Concepts for iPhone, iPad, Mac

Apple's new gaming controller patent suggests various design concepts potentially allowing iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to step up their gaming experience. The latest patent filing of the tech giant suggests that Apple is working on game controllers that could attach to its mobile devices, such as the iPad and iPhone — as well as its Macs.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
itechpost.com

Apple AR/VR Headset Leak: Release Delayed to 2023 — Here’s Why

Apple AR/VR or mixed reality headset's release will reportedly be delayed up until early 2023. It is contrary to previous reports that predicted a late 2022 debut. Multiple reports and rumors have been saying that the iPhone maker has been working on an augmented and virtual reality or AR/VR headset for a long time now.
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

Clubhouse's Long-Awaited Dark Mode Is Finally Here — And With a Velvety Background

Clubhouse has announced the addition of a Dark Mode to the app which aims to avoid retinal damage to users while launching the app in a darker room. As per the report of 9to5Mac, Clubhouse, a live audio platform, announced this week that it is finally bringing Dark Mode compatibility to its iOS and Android users, allowing them to utilize the Clubhouse mobile app in a Dark Mode.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Horizon Worlds Becomes Meta's First Try at Monetization

Meta's Horizon Worlds VR app tries its monetization feature in the metaverse for the first time. In a recent announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the company is testing monetization for the Horizon Worlds virtual reality spaces in order for creators to begin making money. For the time being,...
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Microsoft May Have Abandoned Movable Taskbars for Windows 11

Microsoft has been receiving feedback on the Windows 11 taskbar. Apparently, according to the Microsoft team, there were not enough user votes to alter the product. Windows 11 removed the ability for its users to freely move the taskbar to the sides or the top of the screen, as they could in previous Windows versions of the operating system. A controversial change that Microsoft has introduced with the new operating system.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy