METALS-Industrial metals fall as firmer dollar, China's COVID woes weigh

By Brijesh Patel
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds details, updates prices)

April 11 (Reuters) - Industrial metals fell on Monday, with aluminium sliding to its lowest in nearly four weeks, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and concerns about demand in top consumer China amid COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 2.6% at $3,285 a tonne, as of 0714 GMT, after touching the lowest since March 17, while copper dipped 0.9% to $10,230 a tonne.

The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading down 3.6% at 21,005 yuan ($3,295.57) a tonne.

ShFE nickel closed 3.4% lower at 206,080 yuan ($32,332.87) a tonne after hitting its lowest since March 23 earlier in the session.

“A stronger dollar and resurgence of COVID-19 in China are major headwinds for the industrial metals right now,” said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

“However, looking at the LME warehouse inventories, the demand is at pre-COVID levels and energy cost is higher owing to Russia-Ukraine crisis, the outlook for new age materials, like battery metals aluminium, zinc and copper is bullish.”

The U.S. dollar index topped 100 for the first time in nearly two years on Friday, and was up 0.1% at 99.899 on the day, supported by the prospect of a more aggressive pace of Federal Reserve tightening.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Shanghai, a Chinese city of 26 million people, has been locked down under the country’s “zero tolerance” for COVID-19. The city reported 25,173 new asymptomatic cases and 914 symptomatic cases for April 10.

Auto sales in China fell 11.7% in March versus an 18.7% rise in February, industry data showed, as the country’s zero COVID-19 policies kept away people from shopping for cars.

FUNDAMENTALS

STOCKS: Asian shares slipped ahead of a week packed with central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data, while the euro eked out a gain on relief the far right did not win the first round of the French presidential elections.

LME PRICES: Nickel dropped about 3% to $32,885 a tonne, zinc was down 0.1% at $4,251 a tonne, lead slipped 0.5% to $2,382 and tin eased 0.2% to $43,625.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Inflation#Yuan#The London Metal Exchange#Lme
China
Reuters

Autos rebound fuels U.S. manufacturing output gain in March

April 15 (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in automotive output in March spurred a third straight monthly gain in U.S. factory activity, perhaps signaling the worst of the production woes that have dogged the motor vehicle industry over the last year may have passed. Overall industrial production increased 0.9% last...
ECONOMY
NBC New York

Nickel Falls 12% to Hit Limit Down Again on London Metal Exchange

LONDON — The benchmark three-month nickel contract fell 12% on Friday morning to hit a new trading limit, as heavy selling continued on international metal markets. The price hit $36,915 a metric ton as it opened for trade, according to Refinitiv data. The 145-year-old exchange, which still has some open outcry trading, has had a wild two weeks with price surges, technical glitches and trading suspensions.
BUSINESS
Reuters

METALS-LME aluminium rises as Russia-Ukraine war stokes supply woes

(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) March 22 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by jitters over supply disruption as ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine showed no sign of progress, while investors weighed the fallout from record coronavirus cases in top consumer China. Three-month aluminium on...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

China cuts banks' reserve requirement ratio as economy slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth. The People’s Bank of...
ECONOMY
