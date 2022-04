Pep Guardiola has advised his players to “sleep, sleep, sleep” before Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Saturday. The meeting with Jürgen Klopp’s team is a second in seven days – after Sunday’s Premier League draw – and a third game of the week after Wednesday’s attritional draw at Atlético Madrid. Although Guardiola would prefer a less congested schedule the manager has no complaints because this is a function of City competing on all fronts at the defining end of the campaign.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO