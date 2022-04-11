ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Phelps, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 00:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Phelps, Pulaski, Texas, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Phelps; Pulaski; Texas; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Pulaski, and Phelps. In south central Missouri, Texas. In southwest Missouri, Laclede, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rock Creek at Rock Creek Road, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, the Gasconade River at Highway E, Beaver Creek at Crewes Ford Road, Baker Creek at Baker Creek Road, and the Woods Fork of the Gasconade River at Rippee Ford Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dyer, Gibson, Obion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dyer; Gibson; Obion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Obion River near Obion For the Obion River...including Obion...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Obion River near Obion. * WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Several secondary roads and large areas of farmland are flooded in northern Dyer County. Flooding is occurring around Rives in southeast Obion County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 33.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Jackson, Halls Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Farmland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
Rolla, MO
Phelps County, MO
Newburg, MO
Waynesville, MO
Missouri State
Pulaski County, MO
Ozark, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Osyka, Kentwood, Amite, Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river with beach areas under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.6 feet on 03/31/1944. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 25.5 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer at Jackson For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Jackson, Halls Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer at Jackson. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Businesses along Westover Road are affected by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.5 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADISON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of boat ramps and pastures. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Friday was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The Attoyac Bayou is expected to fall below flood stage during Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Doppler
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .River levels continue to slowly recede. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.0 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.3 Fri 8 am CDT 17.1 16.9 16.7
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Illinois River at Peoria. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Peoria 18.0 18.0 Fri 8 am CDT 17.7 17.5 17.2
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Jay, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Jay; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued later this evening. Target Area: Butler; Muhlenberg; Ohio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Rain that fell Wednesday continues to drain downstream into the Green River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Rochester. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Rochester Ferry stops operation. At 17.0 feet, Reeds and Rochester Ferries remain closed. KY 369 floods one mile north of Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Friday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 03/22/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:38:00 Expires: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...North, east and southeast-facing beaches of Puerto Rico. All beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1022 AM EDT, the public reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Downtown West Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, Schall Circle, Gun Club Estates, Port Of Palm Beach, Royal Palm Estates, Lake Clarke Shores, Mangonia Park, Glen Ridge, Westgate-Belvedere Homes, Lakeside Green, Cypress Lakes and Century Village. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands and Aransas Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:38:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Oconto, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Oconto; Shawano The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southern Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin East central Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 927 AM CDT, a dangerous snow squall was located 10 miles northeast of Pulaski, or 16 miles northwest of Bay Shore Park, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel. * This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 41 between mile markers 180 and 204. Wisconsin Highway 29 near mile marker 239. Locations impacted include Oconto, Gillett, Little Suamico, Chase, Oconto Falls, Abrams, Stiles, Pensaukee, Morgan and Sampson. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Lost Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 18.2 Fri 8 am CDT 18.1 18.0 17.8
BROWN COUNTY, IL

