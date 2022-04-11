ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels host the Marlins in first of 2-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Miami Marlins (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Angels (1-3)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-0); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -143, Marlins +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a two-game series.

Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 39-42 in home games last season. The Angels pitching staff had a collective 4.69 ERA while averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 25-56 record on the road last season. The Marlins averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

Preview capsules for the NBA’s first-round playoff series:. No. 2 BOSTON CELTICS (51-31) vs. No. 7 BROOKLYN NETS (44-38) Season series: Celtics, 3-1. Story line: Boston and Brooklyn meet for the second straight season, though this time with opposite seedings. The Celtics shook off a rough start and surged to the Atlantic Division title behind Jayson Tatum’s scoring and a rock-solid defense, while the Nets are a dangerous team with the explosive scoring of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
NBA
The Associated Press

Auburn signs 5-star forward Yohan Traore

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Five-star high school forward Yohan Traore is headed to Auburn. Auburn announced the signing of the former LSU verbal commitment on Friday, giving the Tigers a potential successor to NBA-bound star Jabari Smith. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Traore is ranked as the nation’s No. 15 recruit...
AUBURN, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
