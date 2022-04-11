Angels host the Marlins in first of 2-game series

Miami Marlins (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Angels (1-3)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-0); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -143, Marlins +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a two-game series.

Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 39-42 in home games last season. The Angels pitching staff had a collective 4.69 ERA while averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 25-56 record on the road last season. The Marlins averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.