Environment

Yet another multiday severe storm threat this week

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Another multiday severe storm threat will occur this week, with storms bringing...

www.cnn.com

92.9 THE LAKE

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat Moving Across Louisiana

The National Weather Service radar from reporting stations in Lake Charles and in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area have their radar screens lit up like Christmas Trees this morning. No, all that green you see on the scan is not in celebration of St. Patrick's Day it's rain. The yellow and the red you see represented on the scan, that's very heavy rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KOCO

TIMELINE: Severe storms with threat of hail moving into Oklahoma

The threat for severe storms will move into Oklahoma Thursday evening. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says storms will develop near Lawton at 5 p.m. and track northeast. Areas in southern Oklahoma could see golf-ball-sized hail, while other parts of the state could see hail the size of quarters.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat late Wednesday to Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Rain and storms moving in, plus a threat for severe weather. Still warm to end the work week but trending cooler for the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds today (partly to mostly cloudy) with a few scattered showers possible. It will still...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

ALERT DAY: severe storm threat Tuesday across Mississippi

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A potent storm system will move into the area through the day Tuesday, bringing a risk for strong to severe storms and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Our storm threat will increase through afternoon & early evening. All hazards of strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes – some of which could be strong given the ingredients at play. Heavy rain of 2-5″ will be possible that could lead to flooding concerns. Outside of storms today, expect warm, windy conditions – gusts up to 40 mph possible and highs in the 70s. We encourage heightened weather awareness through Tuesday – conditions will improve overnight as cooler air begins to filter in through mid-late week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of strong to severe storms tonight and tomorrow

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Strong to severe storms, then a cool down. We have a bit of a temperature spread this afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 50s to the north and 70s to the south in North Carolina. Clouds continue to roll in ahead of our next storm system. Showers and storms will be possible later this evening, overnight and Thursday. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms today and the entire area is under a level 1 for severe storms on Thursday. This means that isolated severe storms will be possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There will be a lot of moisture available and these storms will be slow movers. We will want to watch out for localized flooding overnight and Thursday. Everything looks to exit the area after 7 PM on Thursday. We will continue to keep an eye on the timing. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
AL.com

Alabama significant severe weather threat: Latest updates on storm risk

7:25 p.m.: The tornado warning has been canceled for northeastern Washington and central Clarke counties. 7:21 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Tuscaloosa County until 9:15 p.m. 7:20 p.m.: A flash flood warning was issued earlier for west-central Greene and Sumter counties until...
ALABAMA STATE
CNN

CNN

