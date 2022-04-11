Yet another multiday severe storm threat this week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A potent storm system will move into the area through the day Tuesday, bringing a risk for strong to severe storms and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Our storm threat will increase through afternoon & early evening. All hazards of strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes – some of which could be strong given the ingredients at play. Heavy rain of 2-5″ will be possible that could lead to flooding concerns. Outside of storms today, expect warm, windy conditions – gusts up to 40 mph possible and highs in the 70s. We encourage heightened weather awareness through Tuesday – conditions will improve overnight as cooler air begins to filter in through mid-late week.
