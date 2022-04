An East Stroudsburg hospital underwent a brief lockdown Friday afternoon, prompted by the arrival of a gunshot victim to its emergency room. The lockdown at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono was initiated as a "precaution to secure everyone's safety," said a spokesperson from the hospital. The shooting did not occur on hospital property and is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police. The lockdown was lifted as of 2 p.m.

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO