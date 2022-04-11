ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

European shares fall as close French election keeps investors on edge

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdCNP_0f5Tb13800

(Reuters) - European stocks fell on Monday, with France’s blue-chip index under pressure as polls forecast a tight race between President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in the final round of voting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.7% by 0710 GMT. France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.4%, Germany’s DAX fell 0.9% and UK’s FTSE 100 was down 0.5%.

Partial results put Macron in first place ahead of Le Pen after the first-round voting, although Ifop pollsters predicted a very tight runoff on April 24, with 51% for Macron and 49% for Le Pen.

French assets have underperformed recently as investors priced in a possibility of a Le Pen victory. While she no longer advocates ditching the euro, markets are uneasy about her agenda of protectionism, tax cuts and nationalisation.

The French Mid & Smallcap index dropped 0.2%, while banks including Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas rose between 0.4% and 5.2%. Overall euro zone banks gained 0.7%.

Societe Generale gained as it agreed to sell its stake in Rosbank and the Russian lender’s insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, a firm linked to billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Stocks Close Slightly Higher as Russia-Ukraine Jitters Keep a Lid on Gains

LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher on Monday as the Russia-Ukraine war continued to weigh on global market sentiment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up 0.1%, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions. Mining shares surged 4.3% to lead gains, while travel and leisure stocks fell 1.8% after a Boeing 737 passenger jet crashed in China.
MARKETS
Reuters

European shares fall as Ukraine worries deepen

March 24 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday, as the war in Ukraine entered its second month and Western countriesbolstered Ukraine aid and expanded sanctions on Russia at a special NATO summit. Western leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to strengthen forces in Eastern Europe, increase military aid to Ukraine...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Potanin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Reuters

European shares muted in choppy trade

(Reuters) -European shares were subdued at the close on Monday after choppy trading, as the surge in energy stocks was offset by tinvestor concerns around fighting in Ukraine. The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat after posting its biggest weekly percentage gain since November 2020 on Friday. Investors were closely tracking...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#European Stocks#Protectionism#French#Marine Le Pen#Pan European#Stoxx#Cac 40#Macron#Ifop#The French Mid Smallcap#Societe Generale#Credit Agricole#Bnp Paribas#Russian#Interros Capital
Salon

Right-wing switchback: "National conservatives" dump Putin, want to claim Ukraine

From the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, conservatives on both sides of the Atlantic have been placed in an uneasy position. For more than two decades, right-wing activists and politicians have praised Russia as the unlikely wellspring of renewed traditionalism, as Vladimir Putin intertwined church and state in an effort to bolster Russian nationalism and, more quietly, his aspirations to reconstruct the Soviet empire.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Russian cenbank says wants rouble rate to be determined by market

(Reuters) - The Russian central bank has imposed foreign exchange controls to support liquidity but aims to preserve market pricing principles and a rouble exchange rated determined by the market, the bank’s first deputy governor said on Friday. Ksenia Yudayeva said the Russian economy and its financial sector were...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China cuts reserve requirements for banks as economy slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to cushion a sharp slowdown in economic growth. The People's Bank of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Wall St Week Ahead Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. The healthcare (.SPXHC), utilities (.SPLRCU), consumer staples (.SPLRCS) and...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy