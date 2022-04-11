ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyday People: Longtime salon owner steps away

By Ethan Myers, The Astorian
WARRENTON — When Cheryl Matson started with Third Dimension Cuts, she and her co-workers were wearing masks.

The year was 1980 and the eruption of Mount St. Helens saw many people across the Northwest resort to masks to prevent ingesting ash.

Cheryl Matson, right, is passing along her salon to Stephanie Carlson.

Over four decades later, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing masks back, Matson figured it was a good indicator that it was time to retire.

“I feel like I’ve come full circle,” she said with a laugh.

Matson never left Third Dimension. After working 12 years with the corporate division, she decided to become an owner within the franchise in the 1990s, eventually taking over the salon at Youngs Bay Plaza in 1999.

Third Dimension has been in Warrenton for even longer, originally located in Fred Meyer.

Matson is stepping away at the end of April.

Wanting to keep ownership within the business, Matson will look to longtime employee Stephanie Carlson to take the reins.

Carlson spent several years as the receptionist at the salon, and after going to beauty school, she returned to Third Dimension, working as a hair stylist for the past five years.

“It’s really huge to be able to keep the doors open and have everybody feel comfortable that it is going to be the same and continue,” Matson said. “ ... She has been in it, doing it, feeling it and she knows to take care of this business, and this business will take care of her.”

Matson approached Carlson at the beginning of the year with her offer. While it caught Carlson by surprise at the time, she has had longtime dreams of running her own business, and it was an easy decision.

“I am just really excited. It’s overwhelming,” she said. “I just want to jump in to try to find my groove and get everything down in the system.”

As for Matson, the pandemic left her feeling like it was time to put down the clippers and see the world. She plans to tour around the country in her van.

Reflecting back on her years at the salon, Matson recalls the pleasant interactions with clients and an emphasis on putting her employees first.

“I was always a people person, so I will miss those interactions daily,” she said.

In a region with stiff competition and many other salons, Matson credits a large part of Third Dimension’s success to their policy of accepting both walk-ins and appointments.

The result is several hundred paying clients each week.

“We don’t care whether you are a new client, an old client, whether you are 2 years old or 82,” Matson said.

Matson does not expect that mantra to change under Carlson, who wants to keep the same structure, with an eye for a more modern look.

“Don’t change it if it ain’t broken,” Matson said.

