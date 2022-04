Minor visual changes and a new exterior paint highlight the refreshed design. Chrysler is one of the automotive brands that want to go fully electric before the end of the decade. However, the American company still doesn’t have a production EV in its lineup but that will change in 2025 when the first-ever electric Chrysler for the masses will be launched. The brand hinted at its plans during the 2022 CES in January this year with the Airflow concept and now an updated version of the same electric prototype makes its official debut.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO