The Washington State Board of Education may extend a program that waives some graduation requirements for students who've faced hardships during the pandemic. Earlier this month, the board approved a proposal to extend the lifetime of the waiver program by two years, allowing the class of 2024 — students who were high school freshmen at the time of the 2020 school shutdowns — to qualify. The board will vote on making the proposal permanent in May after gathering public feedback.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO