The Japanese electronic company said its NFT marketplace would offer tokens in diverse fields such as sports and entertainment. Top Japanese messenger app Line has announced that its NFT marketplace will be debuting on Wednesday. Tagged LINE NFT, the marketplace will be a hub for Line’s NFTs, which consists of over 100 types, and 17 partners. The platform will operate on the company’s proprietary network, LINE Blockchain. Users will store their NFTs on the LINE Bitmax Wallet. Transactions on the LINE NFT marketplace will be done using cryptocurrencies and credit cards. Anyone that purchases NFTs from the LINE NFT marketplace can exchange them with friends who are registered users on the Line App. NFTs will be coordinated as Avatars for Line’s messaging services in the future.

WORLD ・ 22 DAYS AGO