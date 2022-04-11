ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Societe Generale reaches deal to exit Russia and sell Rosbank stake

By Ed Frankl
 4 days ago
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 15, 2013 a pedestrian walks past an office of Rosbank, Societe Generale’s Russian unit, in Moscow. – French banking group Societe Generale said on April 11, 2022 it was ceasing its activities in Russia and selling its stake in Russia’s Rosbank, joining a Western corporate exodus following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) kirill kudryavtsev/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Societe Generale SA said Monday that it will cease its banking and insurance activities in Russia, including selling Rosbank, as it exits the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

The French bank said it would divest its entire stake in Rosbank, one of Russia’s largest foreign-owned lenders, and its Russian insurance subsidiary to Interros Group , a previous shareholder of Rosbank.

SocGen

GLE,

+6.24%

said the disposal would lead to a roughly two billion euro ($2.18 billion) write-off of the net book value of the divested activities, and an exceptional noncash item of about EUR1.1 billion.

The impact of the disposal of Rosbank and the insurance activities on the bank’s CET1 capital-buffer ratio is expected to be around 20 basis points, though the Paris-based bank said it would remain comfortably above its own guidance. The CET1 ratio was 13.7% at the end of last year.

Previously, SocGen said its exposure to Russia was 1.7% of the group’s total exposure, or EUR18.6 billion, at the end of December, with EUR15.4 billion of that accounted at Rosbank.

Activities in Russia generated 2.8% of net banking income and 2.7% of net earnings in 2021, it added.

French peers BNP Paribas SA

BNP,

+2.26%

and Credit Agricole SA

ACA,

+1.35%

, which have considerably smaller exposures to Russia, have said in recent weeks they will stop doing new business in the country.

Other European banks including Deutsche Bank AG

DBK,

+0.51%

and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

ISP,

-0.48%

also said they would step back from investments in Russia.

SocGen said the transaction was agreed on after several weeks of intensive work, and would mean it could exit Russia “in an effective and orderly manner,” ensuring continuity for its employees and clients.

The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to the approval of regulatory and antitrust authorities.

The company confirmed it would keep its EUR1.65 dividend and EUR915 billion share-buyback program for 2021, subject to approval at the company’s annual general meeting in May.

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com

Related
My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
