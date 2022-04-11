Pickup Truck Backs into Hydrant Sending Gushing Water into Street

Eric Lentz / KNN

Riverside, CA: A pickup truck backed into a hydrant sending gallons of water gushing into the air and flooding the street Sunday night in a Riverside neighborhood.

Riverside Fire Department Engine 11 responded to reports around 9:46 p.m. of a vehicle vs fire hydrant in the 7900 block of Palm View Lane where firefighters found a gushing hydrant that a pickup truck had backed into at the location. A truck company that possessed the tool to turn off the water was assigned to the scene.

According to neighbors, the truck was trying to leave his driveway and due to low light conditions, the truck backed into the hydrant.

There were no reported injuries.