ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

Mom sees son on news 1 year after reporting him missing

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan James
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNtzj_0f5TUZPC00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – An image of a teen reunited with his dog captivated the hearts of millions . The photo did the exact same thing for a Mississippi woman, but for a different reason.

A 17-year-old, who is not being named by Nexstar, surrendered his dog Jada to an animal shelter. He told the shelter he was living under a bridge, and said he was having trouble providing for her needs. He wasn’t able to watch her while he left his tent to search for work.

With the community’s help, the shelter was able to reunite Jada with her owner. Officials who helped find him said he had a place to stay and was able to take Jada back.

A woman contacted Nexstar’s WREG after she saw the story on the news. She identified herself as his mother, and said it had been a year since she had seen her son. She said she reported him missing last summer to police in Senatobia, Mississippi.

“I started crying,” she said. “I wish he would come home. I want to see him. I’m not mad at him. I just want him in my house. I want him to be here with me.”

Crews searching Grand Canyon for missing man find remains of another visitor

His mother claims he ran away after she grounded him for misbehavior.

“He didn’t think he should have to be grounded for something he had done,” she said. “He thought he was grown and he could do it on his own. The fact that he thought he had to run away breaks my heart.”

Officials said the teen had a place to stay when he was reunited with his dog Friday. However, they did not say why he has not been brought home to his mother, who claims to have full custody.

“I don’t care about the past. I just want my baby, and anybody should understand that when they lose a child and he’s still alive and he can come back at any time, but instead of bringing him back to me, they put him with some strangers,” she said.

WREG reached out to Senatobia Police for an update on the investigation and has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Senatobia, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Society
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WFMY NEWS2

Mom, 3 children found safe after reported missing in Greensboro area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A missing mom and her three children have been found safe, according to Greensboro Crime Stoppers. Police originally said Ayanna Falls and her three children were reported missing in Greensboro and were last seen on March 12. The family is from the Charlotte area. Police said they were all found safe but haven't released any more details about how they were found.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreg#Nexstar
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Authorities Searching For Mother and 3-Year-Old Son Reported Missing From Louisiana

Cain Watson and Shrita WatsonThe Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office- Facebook. A mother and her 3-year-old son have been missing from Louisiana since 2020 with no notable news coverage. Missing persons cases are highlighted in our news daily. Especially those cases that involve young children. The disappearances of Shrita Lee Chantel Watson and her 3-year-old son, Cain Watson have failed to gain that media attention.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKYC

15-year-old Cleveland Girl reported missing

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. Jada Phillips was reported missing on Wednesday, March 23 and her family is worried about her safety. She was last seen at a home she was visiting at the 12700 block of Parkhill Avenue.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: Watch

Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
MIAMI, FL
NBC4 Columbus

45-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported missing

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old Reynoldsburg man was reported missing Friday, police said. Nila Dhakal, who is five-foot-five and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, is considered an endangered missing person and may be near the Blacklick Woods Metro Park or Blacklick Woods Golf Course, according to a news release from the […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
Fox5 KVVU

Mom's plea for help after daughter goes missing

Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But is that certification worth the extra cost and are the inspections all they claim to be? In this Consumer Crackdown, national investigator Sandra Jones explains what to look for.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy