Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:18:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Adjuntas; Aguada; Aguadilla; Aguas Buenas; Aibonito; Anasco; Arecibo; Arroyo; Barceloneta; Barranquitas; Bayamon; Cabo Rojo; Caguas; Camuy; Canovanas; Carolina; Catano; Cayey; Ceiba; Ciales; Cidra; Coamo; Comerio; Corozal; Culebra; Dorado; Fajardo; Florida; Guanica; Guayama; Guayanilla; Guaynabo; Gurabo; Hatillo; Hormigueros; Humacao; Isabela; Jayuya; Juana Diaz; Juncos; Lajas; Lares; Las Marias; Las Piedras; Loiza; Luquillo; Manati; Maricao; Maunabo; Mayaguez; Moca; Morovis; Naguabo; Naranjito; Orocovis; Patillas; Penuelas; Ponce; Quebradillas; Rincon; Rio Grande; Sabana Grande; Salinas; San German; San Juan; San Lorenzo; San Sebastian; Santa Isabel; Toa Alta; Toa Baja; Trujillo Alto; Utuado; Vega Alta; Vega Baja; Vieques; Villalba; Yabucoa; Yauco Wetter conditions are expected for the upcoming workweek increasing the risk for flooding across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands A surface trough over the Central Caribbean will promote a southeasterly wind flow during much of the upcoming workweek. This will result in a moist advective pattern across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands beginning on Sunday and continuing through at least midweek. Plenty of moisture across the local islands, combined with favorable atmospheric conditions, will increase the chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms across the local islands from Sunday onwards. Based on the latest guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Tuesday into Wednesday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of the southeastern and eastern third of Puerto Rico. There is a potential for the 5-day rainfall total to reach 3-5 inches across portions of southeastern and eastern Puerto Rico. Elsewhere, the potential exists for rainfall totals to exceed 1-2 inches. As a result, there is an increasing risk for urban and small stream flooding and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides, as well as rapid river rises during the upcoming workweek. At this time, the confidence in the rainfall amounts is moderate. As a result, this product will be updated as needed. Please, continue to monitor the progress of this feature.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO