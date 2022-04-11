Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Palm Beach County through 1045 AM EDT At 1003 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Cloud Lake, or over Palm Beach, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, North Palm Beach, Lantana, Lake Park, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Port Of Palm Beach and Golden Lakes. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
