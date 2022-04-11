Country Music News from Monday, April 11th, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
A job of a police officer is to serve and protect. There will be a lot of serving going on Monday night, April 11th at Helen's Restaurant, located at 55 Downeast Highway in Ellsworth from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as members of the Ellsworth Police Department will be waiting on tables. They hope you'll tip generously to support Downeast Project HOPE.
The Idaho State University Choirs Spring Concert will be presented on Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall.
