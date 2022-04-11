ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Matisse Thybulle explains why he's not vaccinated

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
Kyle Neubeck: Thybulle: “This was a decision i made a long time ago…I was raised in a holistic household, anti vax is not a term that was ever used…we grew up with Chinese medicine and naturopathic doctors.” Says he has had to reconsider and look at situation differently

Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story on 3 things to know about the #Raptors, with Matisse Thybulle discussing why he’s not fully vaccinated and will miss the #Sixers’ playoff games in Toronto: https://t.co/wqyDqGfBGW #76ers pic.twitter.com/GrkraMtvCH6:55 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ swingman Matisse Thybulle opens up on why he’s not vaccinated inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:13 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ swingman Matisse Thybulle opens up on why he’s not vaccinated inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 12:19 AM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Matisse Thybulle will not play in Games 3 and 4 in Toronto. Will have more thoughts in the coming days but our initial story @TheAthletic with Thybulle’s explantion here: theathletic.com/news/sixers-ma…11:05 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

I’m confused as to why Matisse Thybulle even got one dose of the vaccine if he grew up in a holistic household?

And if he was going to get one, why not just get the J&J one?

Am I missing something? – 10:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle opens up on why he isn’t fully vaccinated ahead of Round 1 with the Toronto Raptors #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-g… via @SixersWire10:39 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA story on 3 things to know about the #Raptors, plus Matisse Thybulle on why he made the decision not to be fully vaccinated that’ll mean missing #Sixers’ playoff games in Toronto: https://t.co/pRf5yhWusF #76ers pic.twitter.com/ECpPsEaNSb10:37 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Matisse Thybulle’s opening statement on his decision to not get fully vaccinated. Thybulle has had one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. pic.twitter.com/t1gkTWksvk10:32 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

We got a detailed explanation from Matisse Thybulle — story ti come — but big takeaway is he had one COVID vaccine dose during the playoffs last year. He’s firm in his stance of not getting a second dose and coming from a “holistic household” is a big part of that for him. – 10:06 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Matisse Thybulle: ‘There are people that don’t understand … It sucks’ that Thybulle won’t be able to play in Toronto. Says he’s confident his teammates will handle the road games without him. ‘I’ve accepted that this could’ have professional repercussions. – 10:03 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle went into that he has a holistic background and he was confident that he would be able to be OK. He did confirm he got 1 shot of the vaccine. #Sixers10:02 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Matisse Thybulle says he’s not fully vaccinated and that he made the choice a long time ago.

For the sake of not missing any words or intentions, I will transcribe the rest of the quote shortly. – 9:59 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle on why he’s not vaccinated: pic.twitter.com/slubnLyVhn9:58 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Rivers says Matisse Thybulle will be ineligible for Games 3 and 4 in Toronto. No movement on that front. – 9:35 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Doc Rivers says that there is no change in Matisse Thybulle’s status, and that he will be ineligible for games 3 and 4 in Toronto. – 9:35 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says Matisse Thybulle will still be ineligible for Games 3 and 4 of first-round series vs. Toronto. – 9:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers confirms that Matisse Thybulle will be ineligible in Games 3 and 4 in Toronto. No change there. #Sixers9:34 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Note for Philadelphia (4) vs. Toronto (5) series: 76ers All-Defensive wing Matisse Thybulle is currently ineligible for games in Toronto due to Canada’s vaccine mandate. – 9:22 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Sixers starters

Tyrese Maxey

Danny Green

Matisse Thybulle

Tobias Harris

DeAndre Jordan – 6:31 PM

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle will be able to play in only the Sixers’ home games. Unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering Canada, and Thybulle is not fully vaccinated. Limited exemptions to the rule no longer apply to professional athletes, and as such, coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that Thybulle would be “ineligible” for Games 3 and 4. -via ESPN / April 11, 2022

Thybulle, after the 76ers’ 118-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons Sunday, said he was raised in a “holistic household” and declined to become fully vaccinated. He said he did feel the need to get one shot last season but did not go through with any more, saying “I felt like I had a solid foundation of medical resources that could serve me beyond what this vaccine could do for me.” “It was not the outcome that I wanted,” he said. “It’s always hard to not be available.” -via ESPN / April 11, 2022

On a March 29 episode of TSN’s OverDrive, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated seemingly put all that uncertainty to rest, revealing that two of the four are, in fact, unvaccinated – Brown and Horford. (H/T ProCity Hoops) “The variable in all this is, who can play in Toronto? Like, the Celtics have some unvaccinated guys. My understanding is, Jaylen Brown is unvaccinated, Al Horford is unvaccinated. Now, that can still change. There’s still enough time left in the season where, if they decide to get the vaccine, they will be eligible to play in a postseason game in Toronto. But, the Celtics are not the Celtics without Jaylen or Al Horford, and I’m certain they don’t want to go up to Toronto in that situation.” Mannix stated that, according to his knowledge, neither Brown nor Horford is vaccinated. And while there is still time to change that, as of now, neither is eligible to play in Toronto. -via Heavy.com / April 8, 2022

