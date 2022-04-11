Trae Young becomes second player to lead the NBA in points and assists

Young averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists in the 2021-22 regular season. More impressively, the 23-year-old became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists. The only other player was Tiny Archibald in the 1972-73 season.

Source: Pat Benson @ Sports Illustrated

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

Trae Young is the second player ever to do this (Tiny Archibald in 1972-73). pic.twitter.com/LSZlIvPOCV – 8:14 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

That’s how you end the Regular SZN😏 #WeMove pic.twitter.com/OjQHF0In7r – 7:40 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

“When you get into the playoffs, everybody’s zero-zero. The records go away. … Anything can happen. I have confidence in my teammates and myself to go out there and shock a lot of people.”

— Trae Young

ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 7:35 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Trae Young today:

✅ 28 PTS

✅ 5 REB

✅ 11 AST

It’s the 29th time Young has recorded at least 25p/10a in a game this season.

The only players since the ABA-NBA merger to record more such games in a season are James Harden (43, 2016-17) and Russell Westbrook (37, 2016-17). pic.twitter.com/k84tKLjgLy – 7:29 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young finished the season with 2155 points and 737 assists. He will lead the NBA in both total points and assists.

Tiny Archibald (1972-73) was the only player to achieve the feat prior to Trae. – 6:08 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young has set a franchise record with 232 3-pointers this season.

He passes Mookie Blaylock, who had 231 3’s in the 1995-96 season. – 5:04 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young just set the franchise mark for threes in a season: 232.

Mookie Blaylock had 231 in 1995-96. – 5:03 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

HALFTIME: Hawks 73, Rockets 59

Unsurprisingly, Hawks getting everything they want on offense, shooting 62.2% FG and 61.1% from 3.

Gallo: 18 pts, 4-4 from 3

Trae Young: 16 pts, 8 ast – 4:36 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Jalen Green’s third three of the day ties him with Trae Young for 11th on the All-Time Rookie three pointers list with 156. – 4:33 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks used Trae off the ball out of the timeout and got an easy one for Capela. pic.twitter.com/DPaIjserYM – 3:56 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters vs. Rockets:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Clint Capela – 3:04 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Rockets

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Clint Capela – 3:04 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 11:25 AM

Trae Young: “Lead the League in scoring, but look at my Assist” ❄️🙏🏽❣️💯 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / April 11, 2022

Nikola Jokic made history on the night his Denver Nuggets clinched a fourth consecutive playoff berth with a 122-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic became the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season. He had 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and five steals Thursday evening. “Dude is really great at basketball,” teammate Bones Hyland said. -via ESPN / April 8, 2022

Basketball-Reference: Jokic is the first player ever to total 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a single season. For comparison: Chamberlain missed this by 8 points in 1967 O. Robertson missed this by 15 rebounds in 1961 Abdul-Jabbar missed this by 87 assists in 1975 @Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/1r7rpzOttI -via Twitter @bball_ref / April 8, 2022