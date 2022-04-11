ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Giancarlo Esposito Reveals 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Release Window

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito has now revealed a potential release window for season three of Disney+‘s The Mandalorian. Making an appearance on a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul veteran revealed that the third season of the...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
411mania.com

Christopher Lloyd Joins Cast Of The Mandalorian Season Three

Season three of The Mandalorian has bolstered its cast with the addition of the legendary Christopher Lloyd. THR reports that the Back to the Future and Addams Family star has joined the cast of the upcoming season. Details on his role have yet to be revealed, though it is said to be of a guest starring capacity.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

'My Hero Academia' Announces Season 6 Release Window With New Visual

Roughly half a year after its previous season wrapped up in October of 2021, the fan-favorite My Hero Academia has finally announced the release window for its upcoming season six. Revealed alongside a new visual, the sixth season of the popular anime will be arriving sometime in autumn this year....
COMICS
Collider

'Starstruck' Season 2 Release Date Revealed for British Rom-Com Series

Finally, the stars are aligning. HBO Max has announced a premiere date for the second season of rom-com series Starstruck. Creating an unproductive Thursday for us, the streamer announced their plans to release all six episodes of the upcoming season on March 24. From the mind of comedian Rose Matafeo,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Jon Favreau
Person
Ezra Miller
hypebeast.com

JAY-Z Brings Out Michael Jackson in Unearthed Summer Jam 2001 Footage

JAY-Z‘s full performance at the 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam festival has been unearthed and uploaded to YouTube, and it finally features clear footage of Hov bringing out the late Michael Jackson during his set. The performance was shared by HipHopVCR and shows JAY walking out with Jackson, who...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Murdered by Morning' Season 2 Release Date Revealed: Watch the Trailer

Murdered by Morning is making its chilling return. On Thursday, Oxygen announced that its hit true-crime series will be back for its sophomore season on May 7. The series documents the stories of victims whose evenings end in homicide. Detectives sift through an array of suspects from the night of the murder in their search for clues in each standalone episode, ultimately leading them to uncover the killer behind each untimely death.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Mandalorian - Season 3 - Christopher Lloyd Joins Cast

He’s played characters from different worlds including a Klingon boss in Star Trek III: Search for Spock, Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future series, and Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, and now Christopher Lloyd is joining the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season 3, Deadline has confirmed.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better#Dceu
ComicBook

New The Prince of Tennis Anime Trailer Reveals Release Window

The Prince of Tennis has revealed the release window for its big new anime with the first trailer and poster for The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup! Fans might have noticed how Takeshi Konomi's original manga franchise has been making a return over the last couple of years as it celebrates its 20th Anniversary, and this has ranged from all sorts of special OVA episodes adapting the series' best matches to a full CG animated film released in Japan. But now the series is readying for its first proper TV anime series after a decade of waiting.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

'The Batman' Receives Official HBO Max Release Date

HBO Max has officially announced the release date of Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves‘ The Batman. The streaming service confirmed that the Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz-led film will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 18, and will also air on HBO on April 23 at 8:00 p.m. EST. ”When a killer targets Gotham City’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle, The Penguin, Carmine Falcone and The Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, The Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City,” a press release read.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

DJ Khaled Teases His Upcoming Air Jordan 5 "We The Best" Collection

The music industry is replete with sneakerheads, one of which is record producer DJ Khaled whose impressive collection amounts to thousands of kicks that collectively, are valued at a whopping $8 million USD. In the past, the Miami-based mogul has linked up with Jordan Brand to fashion exclusive Air Jordan 3 colorways that were only given out to friends and family, but he’s finally ready to release his own J’s to the public. The music industry icon took to IG to tease his forthcoming We The Best x Air Jordan 5 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
hypebeast.com

Will Poulter Comments on Physical Transformation for Adam Warlock Role in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch actor Will Poulter has now opened up about his physical transformation for the role of Adam Warlock in Marvel Studios‘s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Speaking to The Independent in a recent interview, the 29-year-old British star says that his training and results were only achievable because of the financial backing from Marvel and that he wouldn’t recommend anyone else trying to do what he had to go through.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Pusha T Reveals Fatherhood Made Him Squash His Beef With Drake

Pusha T recently revealed that fatherhood changed his tune about his highly-publicized beef with Drake. Speaking to Desus & Mero, King Push shared that he did not want his own child to be brought up around the “energy” of their beef. “I don’t like the energy of mentioning my son in that type of energy, or any kid in that type of energy. It’s not my thing right now. I got my son,” he explained. “And it’s like, with me, I’m just not going to play about anything involving him. Like, I don’t play nothing.”
MUSIC
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Believes Superman Needs to Be Revitalized After Being Left to Languish

Warner Bros. Discovery thinks that Superman needs to be revitalized after "being left to languish." These details come from a Variety report that indicates that there's going to be some moving and shuffling over at DC Comics. In an effort to get on the same page, the company is looking for ways to get one of their most marketable heroes back into the game. It's been a long time since audiences have seen the Man of Steel in live-action. Some of that is because of their stuffed slate, but other onlookers believe it has more to do with the responses to recent movies featuring The Man of Tomorrow.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Writer Explains the Show's Timeline in the 'Star Wars' Universe

Disney+‘s new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to arrive late next month, and now the show’s writer Joby Harold has explained the timeline that Ewan McGregor finds himself thrust into. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Harold revealed that the series will take a deep dive into the galaxy post-Order 66, where darkness reigns. “It takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, in a time of darkness in the galaxy,” the creative explained. “The Empire is in the ascendancy. And all the horrors that come with the Empire are being made manifest throughout the galaxy. And the Jedi Order as we know them are being all but wiped out. So everything that was in the prequels has crumbled.”
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'Call of Duty' Teases Godzilla's Entrance Into the Game

It now seems like previous rumors were true: Godzilla and King Kong may really be coming to Call of Duty. Just earlier today, the massive FPS franchise took to Twitter to unveil its latest teaser trailer for the next season of both Vanguard and Warzone, and the tweets were accompanied by a soundtrack that seemed muddled and broken at first, but when a fan imported the audio into Audacity, the soundwaves created the words “Monsters are real.” The hint also reflects the teaser trailer itself, which near the end told players “With Nebula, the Nazis have unwittingly shaken something awake, something far more powerful and fearsome than we can ever hope to comprehend.”
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Marvel Legends Toys Showcase Ravager Thor and Gorr

With the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder coming ever closer, more and more promotional material is now surfacing, giving Marvel fans a better look at what they can expect for the fourth film focused on Chris Hemsworth‘s God of Thunder. Back in February, SH Figuarts unveiled its take on both Thor and Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, and now Hasbro‘s Marvel Legends line has also debuted its series of action figures for the upcoming movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy