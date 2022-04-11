ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damian Lillard: 'Next year we're gonna be back better than before'

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard, addressing the crowd: “A tough season, a lot of adversity this year. A lot of things came up that we didn’t expect. But I want you to know one thing: this will not continue. Next year we’re gonna be back better than before.” pic.twitter.com/uw57RcCAJr

Source: Twitter @highkin

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

CH: A championship in Portland is still your desire? Damian Lillard: “That’s the only thing I care about, honestly. It seems like after I announced that I was having surgery, people were like, ‘Oh, he’s 31 and having this done.’ Man, 31 is not old. They act like you’re old when we have guys around the league older than me that are still playing at a high level. Also, my game is not based on me playing above the rim. I’m a sniper. I shoot. I got a good step. I can think the game. I can manipulate the game, and I know how to play. My game will age well, and I don’t have a history of injuries. And the one that I just had is not a bad injury to have. I’m going to come back and be fine. Like I said, my best is yet to come. And the only things that I play for at this point is I want to be the MVP of the league and I want to win the championship. And once I do those things, I feel great about the investment that I made to this game over my whole life. If I accomplish those two things, I’m walking away feeling like I literally got the most out of myself as an athlete.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 25, 2022

The teams that have a star are feverishly doing everything to keep them happy. The rest are plotting to poach them. Around the league, team executives are already bracing (and/or plotting) for the next disenchanted star to ask out, with speculation focused on Zion Williamson in New Orleans, Damian Lillard in Portland and Donovan Mitchell in Utah. -via Sports Illustrated / February 20, 2022

But an accurate assessment, post-deadline, of Lillard’s commitment to the only team he’s played for over his 10 seasons in the league? For those still wondering, or holding out hope that he wants out of Portland? Especially after the organization completely revamped the roster? That we can provide with 100 percent certainty. Because we asked him for an update. “I’m loyal to what I believe,” Lillard tells Complex Sports. “I do love living in Portland. I do love playing for the Trail Blazers. But I’ve built this. I’ve been part of this for 10 years. I’ve been part of the change here and us being a successful franchise. I know what means something to me in my heart. And that’s winning a championship here.” -via complex.com / February 18, 2022

