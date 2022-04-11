Bandai Namco's New BTS Partnership Turns the K-pop Group Into Tamagotchi Pets

Click here to read the full article. Mushroom, Australia’s largest independent label group, and Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, a division of Universal Music Group, have announced a multi-layered global partnership to support and distribute Mushroom artists’ releases worldwide, outside of Australia and New Zealand.
Under the terms of the agreement, VLMAS will provide promotion, marketing and audience label services to Mushroom’s existing US and UK infrastructure. In addition, selected Mushroom artists’ releases will be issued through UMG’s major label network, when agreed by both parties.
Mushroom’s Chief Executive, Matt Gudinski said “Mushroom has been a market leader for decades in Australia and today...
