Theater & Dance

Bandai Namco's New BTS Partnership Turns the K-pop Group Into Tamagotchi Pets

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco has partnered with global K-pop sensation BTS to tap into the 2000s nostalgia. Fans can now keep BTS in their pockets with the new TinyTan Tamagotchi. The games will feature BTS-inspired TinyTan characters dancing...

Community Policy