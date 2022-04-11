Bandai Namco's New BTS Partnership Turns the K-pop Group Into Tamagotchi Pets

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. BTS is one of the biggest groups in music, so it’s hard to find tons of available merchandise dedicated to the Bangtan Boys. Rare collectibles – like vinyl box sets and other exclusive and officially limited-edition licensed merch from BTS Official Merch, Weverse, and other fan merch sites like BT21 Merch or special collaborations like the Casetify anniversary collection — ...

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO