If you are a quilter, you know that once you finish the task of sewing together all those pieces of fabric into stars, flowers or geometric designs, the real work is still ahead of you. You could hire someone to finish the quilt for you, but that could mean waiting months to get it back. Thankfully, Ashley Thompson found a simpler solution on a recent visit with Ben Reiser at Fonder Sewing Machine Company.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 20 DAYS AGO