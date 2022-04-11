Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine rise from weekend levels

OSLO, April 11 (Reuters) - Russian gas deliveries to Europe through Ukraine rose on Monday from levels over the weekend while flows remained eastbound into Poland from Germany through the Russia-EU Yamal pipeline.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 823,941 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Monday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

That was up from about 786,00 MWh/day on Friday and flows below 670,000 MWh/day at the weekend, the data showed.

Russia’s Gazprom continues to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, it said on Monday.

Physical flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border remained in an eastward direction, rising to 6,969,332 kWh/h on Monday morning, data from operator Gascade showed. That was almost double levels of about 3,770,000 kWh/h on Friday.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 73,417,787 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Monday morning, little changed from Friday. (Reporting by Nora Buli Editing by David Goodman )