ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'There will be an offensive': Ramzan Kadyrov says Russian forces will take Kyiv

By Victor I. Nava
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKXlt_0f5TNgF600

Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov said on Sunday that a Russian military offensive will not only "liberate" cities in Ukraine's Donbas region but will also target the capital city of Kyiv and "all other cities."

The comments by the leader of Russia's republic of Chechnya were made in a video posted to the social media platform Telegram, in which Kadyrov, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top strongmen , spoke from his office with maps and satellite images scattered across his desk.

"There will be an offensive ... not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities, and villages," Kadyrov said in the video.

"Luhansk and Donetsk, we will fully liberate in the first place ... and then take Kyiv and all other cities," he added.

ZELENSKY ADDRESSES FEARS ABOUT 'SCARY' CHANCE OF WWIII WITH RUSSIA

The Pentagon announced last week that it believes Russian forces around Kyiv and Chernihiv have “completed their withdrawal from the area,” moving into Belarus to "refit and resupply."

However, Kadyrov insisted that Russian-backed forces will not be taking a step back despite the withdrawal.

"I assure you: Not one step will be taken back," Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov, promoted by Putin last month to lieutenant general of the Russian army, claims to have made at least two trips to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February.

In March, the 45-year-old Chechen leader was reportedly in the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol to boost the morale of Russian combat forces. The Chechen leader claimed he traveled with a small delegation from his republic to deliver new uniforms and humanitarian aid to troops and to "get acquainted with the detailed action plan" of Russian forces in the city.

During the war's third week, also in March, Kadyrov posted a Telegram video of himself reportedly from Hostomel, an airfield near Kyiv captured by Russia early in the invasion.

Kadyrov, a Putin loyalist, posts frequently on Telegram, and he has not been shy with his criticism of other Kremlin officials since the start of the war.

Kadyrov released a video in March where he complained that Russia's lead negotiator in talks with Ukraine was making too many compromises.

Kadyrov has also lambasted Putin's chief press officer, Dmitry Peskov, for Peskov's statements defending a Russian TV host who had criticized the invasion of Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Chechen strongman also complained that Peskov did not offer congratulations on his military promotion.

Kadyrov also warned SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in March after the business tycoon challenged Putin to a fight, saying that the Russian leader "will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent."

Comments / 6

Michael Werfelman
4d ago

It’s about time we drew a red line and said no more!! They are killing innocent women and children for sport and it can’t go on!! I’m not afraid of Russia and neither should anyone else!! They have been shown to be a very weak army

Reply(2)
3
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
Person
Dmitry Peskov
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Army#Chechen Republic#Pentagon#Ukrainian
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
200K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy