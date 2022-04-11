ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

"From Idea to Business" with Michelle Somes-Booher and Dan Olszewski on Badger Talks Live

wisc.edu
 4 days ago

This is a FREE, virtual event hosted by Badger Talks that can be streamed on the Badger...

today.wisc.edu

FOX Carolina

Women in Business Conference talks how to ‘emerge’ from pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of Spartanburg’s top women in business say it’s time to emerge. That was the theme of the annual Women in Business conference today. Speakers focused on how to come back from the pandemic strong. Organizers say COVID changed everything — even how...
SPARTANBURG, SC
CNBC

Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Twitter Adopts Poison Pill After Elon Musk Takeover Bid

Click here to read the full article. Twitter said Friday it’s Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, also called a poison pill, following Elon Musk’s unsolicited proposal to acquire the social media company. The plans is a defensive strategy that makes hostile takeovers more expensive and complicated, or, as per Twitter, reduces “the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best...
BUSINESS

