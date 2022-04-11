Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Oconto; Shawano The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southern Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin East central Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 927 AM CDT, a dangerous snow squall was located 10 miles northeast of Pulaski, or 16 miles northwest of Bay Shore Park, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel. * This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 41 between mile markers 180 and 204. Wisconsin Highway 29 near mile marker 239. Locations impacted include Oconto, Gillett, Little Suamico, Chase, Oconto Falls, Abrams, Stiles, Pensaukee, Morgan and Sampson. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
