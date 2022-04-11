ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Oconto, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Oconto; Shawano A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN OCONTO AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 912 AM CDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Gillett, or 13 miles east of Shawano, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 41 between mile markers 180 and 206. Wisconsin Highway 29 between mile markers 239 and 247. Locations impacted include Shawano, Oconto, Pulaski, Gillett, Navarino Wildlife Area, Howard, Little Suamico, Chase, Oconto Falls and Abrams. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Shifting from WEST to EAST NORTHEAST at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Delaware, Hardin, Licking, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Delaware; Hardin; Licking; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Bands of light snow showers will continue through this morning, but additional snow accumulations will be minor. Roads will be icy in spots through the morning as road temperatures slowly warm up. Road temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by the late morning and afternoon.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Shifting from WEST to EAST NORTHEAST at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bracken, Lewis, Mason, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bracken; Lewis; Mason; Robertson ENHANCED FIRE DANGER TODAY A combination of very dry air and gusty winds will result in an elevated fire danger this afternoon into the early evening. Relative humidity will be in the 10 to 20 percent range, and winds are expected to gust to 25 to 30 mph. Remember, Ohio law prohibits burning in the Spring from 6AM to 6PM... March 1 through May 31.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. Strongest wind gusts expected late morning through mid afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Erie; Geauga; Hancock; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lorain; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne; Wood; Wyandot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Pennsylvania and north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland, Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected between 12 PM and 5 PM today.
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE SPREAD TODAY The combination of relative humidity dropping to 20 to 30 percent, and frequent wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour late this morning through late afternoon, will contribute to an elevated risk of fire spread today across the mid Hudson Valley and the southern Taconics. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arenac, Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Arenac and Gladwin Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Jay, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Jay; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clinton, Gratiot, Isabella by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clinton; Gratiot; Isabella WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Isabella, Gratiot and Clinton counties. * WHEN..till 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Washtenaw; Wayne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected between 11 AM and 4 PM today.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

