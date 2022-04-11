ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW THROUGH THIS MORNING .Widespread light to moderate snow will continue over the region this morning. The heaviest snowfall this morning will be focused from Denver south to the Palmer Divide and west into the foothills and another area of heavier snow from Limon to Akron and points east. Roads will be slushy and slick through late morning, especially in the foothills and over the Palmer Divide. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to three inches. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills, Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver, and Castle Rock. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...slushy and slick roads will make travel hazardous.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 23:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Much of the snowfall has ended, however, strong to damaging winds will persist through the overnight hours, creating areas of blowing snow. A High Wind Warning is in effect through Tuesday evening.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dixie, ID
County
Idaho County, ID
City
Elk City, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Menominee; Oconto; Shawano; Waupaca A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MENOMINEE...NORTHEASTERN WAUPACA...SOUTHERN OCONTO AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 855 AM CDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Shawano, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 41 between mile markers 180 and 205. Wisconsin Highway 29 between mile markers 239 and 247. Locations impacted include Shawano, Clintonville, Oconto, Pulaski, Gillett, Embarrass, Navarino Wildlife Area, Legend Lake, Keshena and Howard. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky Green River at Paradise. .Recent rainfall continues to cause the Green River at Paradise to rise, with a forecast crest at 395.4 feet later today. The river is forecast to drop below flood stage early next week. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 385.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 385.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Shifting from WEST to EAST NORTHEAST at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this evening to 14.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall through early next week, but additional rises will be possible. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dyer, Gibson, Obion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dyer; Gibson; Obion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Obion River near Obion For the Obion River...including Obion...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Obion River near Obion. * WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Several secondary roads and large areas of farmland are flooded in northern Dyer County. Flooding is occurring around Rives in southeast Obion County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 33.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Shifting from WEST to EAST NORTHEAST at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 14.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 01/02/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 25.5 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .River levels continue to slowly recede. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.0 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Jackson, Halls Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Farmland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson Enhanced Fire Danger Today A combination of very dry air and gusty winds will result in an elevated fire danger this afternoon into the early evening. Humidity will be rather low with values in the 10 to 20 percent range, and winds are expected to gust to around 20 mph. Remember, Virginia law prohibits burning in the Spring from Midnight to 4PM... February 15 through April 30.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy