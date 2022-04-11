ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove Brewfest Returns After 2-Year Hiatus

By Marissa Johnson
elkgrovetribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento based event promoter, “Beers In Sac,” is returning to the festival scene after a two-year halt in public gatherings due to Covid-19 restrictions with “Elk Grove Brewfest,” at Elk Grove Park located at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Rd on Friday April 15. In partnership with...

Related
CBS Baltimore

WTMD First Thursday Will Return After 2-Year Hiatus; Parquet Courts To Headline First Show In May

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WTMD First Thursday, the large outdoor concert series that has become one of Baltimore’s most popular events of the spring and summer, is coming back after a two-year hiatus, the radio station said Friday. Acclaimed indie rock group Parquet Courts will headline the festival kick-off on May 5 at Canton Waterfront Park, joined by Cincinnati group The Heavy Hours and local indie-pop artist Peach Face. Additional shows will be held on the first Thursday of the month through September. In addition to music, attendees can enjoy local food and drink and shop the wares of 50 Maryland-based vendors. New this year: the Reyka Vodka DJ tent and the McCormick Spice Food Court. On the First Thursday Festival scheduled for May 5, the Made In Baltimore store is setting up a makers village featuring handcrafted goods from over 25 local artisans, makers, and manufacturers. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sacramento

Tiny Home Community Could Be Coming To Old Grocery Store Site In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new tiny house community could be coming to South Sacramento. County leaders have announced plans for 100 tiny homes made from pallets at the corner of Power Inn and Florin roads. The site used to be a grocery store. It still needs approval from the board of supervisors. If the project gets the green light, it could open as early as this summer.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'No place to go': Houseboat fire on Sacramento River leaves family without home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In less than 10 minutes a family living in a houseboat on the Sacramento River lost their home to a fire. "We have no place to live, no place to go," Patrick Noone said. "We have to pay out of pocket to go find a place to put ourselves. I have to provide for my family somehow and I can't even work now with having to do all of that."
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Carnival coming to Hilltop Mall in Richmond

A carnival will operate in the Hilltop Mall parking lot in Richmond this month, starting Friday. The carnival by Butler Amusements will run from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17, and from Thursday, April 21 through Sunday, April 24. The hours will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m....
RICHMOND, CA

