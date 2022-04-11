Lafayette Senior Advisory Board Meeting

Residents are invited to a follow-up community meeting to see potential design plans for Heymann, Beaver, and Lil Woods Parks. Last month, residents shared their vision for the future of the parks, and next week, OJB Landscape Architecture will unveil potential concepts, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).
The Alliance Police Department will be holding a Police and Citizens Advisory Board Meeting on March 22 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center in the Theater Room. This meeting is open to the public and the APD encourage everyone to attend. This is a...
ODESSA- The Odessa Board of Alderman will hold a regular session meeting Monday, March 28th. On the agenda includes an introduction and reading authorizing the city of Odessa to enter a lease agreement to finance the construction of a new city hall. The board will also discuss a proposed resolution approving and adopting the city of Odessa fee schedule. The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the community building in Odessa.
The Lafayette Parish School Board has voted to extend internet access to LPSS students on the north side of Lafayette. According to LPSS, the unanimous vote was made to provide access through the Link & Learn initiative. The schools in phase one of the coverage area include Northside High School, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, and J.W. Faulk Elementary School.
Comments / 0