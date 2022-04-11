ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel, Glascock by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bleckley; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Hancock;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Chattahoochee, Coweta by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Chattahoochee; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Fayette; Glascock; Hancock; Harris; Heard; Houston; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Muscogee; Peach; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Schley; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to 96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Lumpkin; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Towns; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Union; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; White; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA * Affected Area...North and Central Georgia. * Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities around 20 percent. * Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Western Windsor Elevated Fire Weather Concerns Today A significantly dry airmass will become established across Vermont and northern New York today with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 20-25% range by mid-day. Dewpoints are expected to be in the teens to low 20s and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s with clouds increasing this afternoon. Strong wind gusts are expected to materialize at the surface as well, the strongest being across northern New York and specifically the St. Lawrence Valley. Maximum wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible across the St. Lawrence Valley, with up to 45 mph over the Adirondacks and 35 mph across the state of Vermont. These gusts will primarily occur between 12 PM and 7 PM today, with a second wave of strong westerly wind gusts possible later tonight, mainly along east-facing slopes of the south-central Green Mountains. These conditions will allow fine fuels such as dead grass and leaf litter to dry out completely, and therefore, opening burning is not advised.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE SPREAD TODAY The combination of relative humidity dropping to 25 to 35 percent, and frequent wind gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour late this morning through late afternoon, will contribute to an elevated risk of fire spread today across the southern Adirondacks, the Hudson River Valley from Albany northward including the Saratoga and Glens Falls region, the Mohawk Valley, eastern Catskills, and the northern and central Taconics. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 02/26/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex Elevated Fire Weather Concerns Today A significantly dry airmass will become established across Vermont and northern New York today with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 20-25% range by mid-day. Dewpoints are expected to be in the teens to low 20s and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s with clouds increasing this afternoon. Strong wind gusts are expected to materialize at the surface as well, the strongest being across northern New York and specifically the St. Lawrence Valley. Maximum wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible across the St. Lawrence Valley, with up to 45 mph over the Adirondacks and 35 mph across the state of Vermont. These gusts will primarily occur between 12 PM and 7 PM today, with a second wave of strong westerly wind gusts possible later tonight, mainly along east-facing slopes of the south-central Green Mountains. These conditions will allow fine fuels such as dead grass and leaf litter to dry out completely, and therefore, opening burning is not advised.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis, Montgomery, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Charlotteville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Bankfull conditions occur along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Some flooding begins in low lying areas around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage in south Montgomery County. The water will approach portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water reaches the top of the public boat ramp by the bridge. Flood waters expand in low lying areas in south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will begin to cover portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water covers the low portion and entrance of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. The public boat ramp is under two feet of water. Flood waters expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding expands into the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. Flood waters continue to expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be 2 to 4 feet over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding expands further into the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters will completely cover Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge and begin to flood the slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flood waters expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be 4 to 6 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 19.0 feet, Minor flooding expands upstream and downstream from the Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters near 3 feet deep cover Towns Bluff Lane and flood the slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flooding expands further into Montgomery County with the water 5 to 7 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. The water reaches the top of boat ramps and parking lots will begin to flood in Towns Bluff Park and along the end of Uvalda Landing Road in Jeff Davis County. At 20.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Significant flooding occurs upstream and downstream from the Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters will be near 4 feet deep on Towns Bluff Lane and flood the concrete slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flooding expands further into Montgomery county with the water 6 to 8 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. The parking lot at Towns Bluff Park and portions of Uvalda Landing Road will be flooded in Jeff Davis County. At 21.0 feet, Significant flooding continues upstream and downstream from the Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters will be near 5 feet deep on Towns Bluff Lane and flood the concrete slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flooding expands further into Montgomery County with the water 7 to 9 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. The parking lot at Towns Bluff Park and a pavilion and picnic area off Uvalda Landing Road will be flooded in Jeff Davis County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 25.5 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON IN CENTRAL NEW YORK Relative humidity will drop as low as 20 to 30 percent this afternoon. Southwest winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. The highest winds will be in the Finger Lakes. These dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn Ban which remains in effect until May 14.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming Enhanced Fire Danger Today A combination of very dry air and gusty winds will result in an elevated fire danger this afternoon into the early evening. Humidity will be rather low with values in the 10 to 20 percent range, and winds are expected to gust to around 20 to 30 mph. Remember, West Virginia law prohibits burning in the Spring from 7AM to 5PM... March 1 through May 31.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Baxley. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. At 78.0 feet, Deens Landing and Carter Linton Landing are completely flooded. Davis Landing Road, Morris Landing Road and Getaway Lane at Carters Bight Landing begin to flood. At 82.0 feet, Water begins to impact homes in the Carters Bight, Davis Landing and Morris Landing areas. Davis Landing Road, Morris Landing Road and Getaway Lane are completely flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 79.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Friday was 79.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 80.5 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 74.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON Humidity levels will drop into the teens this afternoon. Winds will become south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph along the ridges. This will dry out fuels and enhance the threat of the spread of fires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 05:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity less than 25% can be expected this afternoon across northeast Georgia. Though winds will remain relatively light at around 8-10 miles per hour, low fuel moistures and overall dry antecedent conditions will allow fires to catch and spread more easily. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, exercise increased caution.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clinton; Decatur; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Putnam; Rush; Shelby; Tippecanoe; Tipton WINDY THIS AFTERNOON Windy conditions are expected this afternoon. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph are possible. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Driving may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky Green River at Paradise. .Recent rainfall continues to cause the Green River at Paradise to rise, with a forecast crest at 395.4 feet later today. The river is forecast to drop below flood stage early next week. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 385.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 385.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 14.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 01/02/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Highland, Hocking, Pike, Ross, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Highland; Hocking; Pike; Ross; Scioto ENHANCED FIRE DANGER TODAY A combination of very dry air and gusty winds will result in an elevated fire danger this afternoon into the early evening. Relative humidity will be in the 10 to 20 percent range, and winds are expected to gust to 25 to 30 mph. Remember, Ohio law prohibits burning in the Spring from 6AM to 6PM... March 1 through May 31.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

