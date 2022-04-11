FTSE 100 falls as UK economic growth slows

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%

April 11 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index fell on Monday as data showed Britain’s economy lost steam in February, with miners and consumer staple stocks weighing the most on the commodity-heavy index.

The export-heavy index fell 0.5% after logging its fifth straight weekly gain on Friday.

Oil majors BP and Shell slid 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively, while industrial miners dropped 1%, as they tracked lower crude and metal prices after China continued to grapple with COVID-19 lockdowns.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca, Dove soap maker Unilever and utility SSE dipped between 0.7% and 2.7%, dragging the blue-chip index lower.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.3%.

Official data showed Britain’s economic growth slowed more sharply than expected in February, while industrial output fell by 0.6% on the month reflecting falls in car production and other areas due to component shortages.

The gross domestic product rose by 0.1%, missing forecast of a 0.3% increase and down from 0.8% growth in January.

Broadly, Asian shares slid and bond yields climbed as caution gripped markets ahead of central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data later this week. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)