ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FTSE 100 falls as UK economic growth slows

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%

April 11 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index fell on Monday as data showed Britain’s economy lost steam in February, with miners and consumer staple stocks weighing the most on the commodity-heavy index.

The export-heavy index fell 0.5% after logging its fifth straight weekly gain on Friday.

Oil majors BP and Shell slid 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively, while industrial miners dropped 1%, as they tracked lower crude and metal prices after China continued to grapple with COVID-19 lockdowns.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca, Dove soap maker Unilever and utility SSE dipped between 0.7% and 2.7%, dragging the blue-chip index lower.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.3%.

Official data showed Britain’s economic growth slowed more sharply than expected in February, while industrial output fell by 0.6% on the month reflecting falls in car production and other areas due to component shortages.

The gross domestic product rose by 0.1%, missing forecast of a 0.3% increase and down from 0.8% growth in January.

Broadly, Asian shares slid and bond yields climbed as caution gripped markets ahead of central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data later this week. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine crisis likely to slow global economic growth, Yellen says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Russia-Ukraine crisis is driving up commodities prices and is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Friday. Ukraine is a major global supplier of wheat and corn, and prices have surged since Russia invaded its...
WORLD
The Independent

UK living standards to fall at fastest pace on record as economy slows and inflation surges

UK living standards are set to fall at the fastest pace on record this year as inflation surges and the economy grows much more slowly than forecast.The government’s official forecaster now expects real household disposable income per person to tumble 2.2 per cent over the coming 12 months - the largest financial-year fall on record.Growth forecasts for the UK economy were slashed in the Office for Budget Responsibility’s first official projections released since Russia invaded Ukraine.Growth will be just 3.8 per cent in 2022, down from 6 per cent forecast in October last year, the Office for Budget Responsibility...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK inflation to soar and growth to slow amid Ukraine war – OBR

Britain will be hit by a double whammy of sky-high inflation and slower growth as the Ukraine conflict compounds the cost-of-living crisis, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted UK inflation is now set to average 7.4% this year – the highest since August 1991  – as the Ukraine crisis will further disrupt supply chains and send energy bills soaring.It had previously forecast Consumer Prices Index inflation to average 4% in 2022.We should be prepared for the economy and public finances to worsen – potentially significantlyChancellor Rishi SunakChancellor Rishi Sunak also warned in his spring...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK retail sales growth slows in March as inflation bites - CBI

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailers saw their sales fall this month as the cost-of-living squeeze tightened, a Confederation of British Industry survey showed on Thursday. The CBI’s monthly retail sales balance fell to +9 from +14 in February. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to +10. The CBI’s...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Ftse#Stock#Inflation#Uk#European#Bp#Shell#Dove#Unilever#Sse#Asian#Uttaresh
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China cuts banks' reserve requirement ratio as economy slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth. The People’s Bank of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
China
Reuters

Bulgaria's growth prospects dented by war in Ukraine, IMF says

SOFIA, April 15 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine is likely to hit Bulgaria's economic growth, speed up inflation and could pose credit risks, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday. The IMF, which concluded a staff visit to Sofia, sees Bulgaria's growth tentatively near 3% this year, down from...
MARKETS
Reuters

Autos rebound fuels U.S. manufacturing output gain in March

April 15 (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in automotive output in March spurred a third straight monthly gain in U.S. factory activity, perhaps signaling the worst of the production woes that have dogged the motor vehicle industry over the last year may have passed. Overall industrial production increased 0.9% last...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Wall St Week Ahead Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. The healthcare (.SPXHC), utilities (.SPLRCU), consumer staples (.SPLRCS) and...
STOCKS
CNBC

Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tunisia offers to sell its shares in Nouvlair airline firm

TUNIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Tunisia on Friday offered for sale its shares in the Nouvlair airline company confiscated from a son-in-law of late President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali who was toppled in the 2011 uprising, Karama Holding Company said. The last date for submitting offers is May 19...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy