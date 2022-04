AEW star Max Caster of The Acclaimed has responded to recent praise from veteran WWE Superstar John Cena. We noted last month how Cena praised Caster for his in-ring work and his rapping on the mic. Cena stated that he doesn’t think he could beat Caster in a battle. He went on to praise Caster as being extremely gifted, and revealed how he passed on his contact information to Caster. Cena also referred to Caster as a better version of the character he did in WWE. You can click here for Cena’s full comments.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO