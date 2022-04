Remco Evenepoel received a warning from the race jury at Brabantse Pijl after the Belgian pushed Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Turner in full view of the TV cameras. The 22-year-old was part of an elite group which has broken away from the peloton at 70km to go in the race when he was caught reaching out to nudge the Briton out of the way behind Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), who was leading the move.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO