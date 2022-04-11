Meyer leads Baxter girls golf at West Marshall

STATE CENTER — Freshmen Abbie Meyer and Karlee Koehler both shot career-bests and finished in the top 10 and Baxter’s girls golf team took third in a road triangular hosted by West Marshall on Tuesday.

The Bolts shot a 229 to tie Saydel, but the Eagles placed second by way of the fifth-score tiebreaker. West Marshall won the meet with a 192.

Meyer’s career-best 49 tied for second. She was fourth overall after the card offs.

Koehler finished ninth with a personal-best 54, Allison Colyn took 12th with a 62 and Calleh Frink was the final counting score with a 64. Leah Shanks (74) and Kinley Beathards (81) had non-counting scores.

Ella Meyer of West Marshall was the medalist with a 43. Allie Pfantz (49) and Kalyn Polley (49) of West Marshall tied Meyer for second.