Baxter, IA

Meyer leads Baxter girls golf at West Marshall

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
STATE CENTER — Freshmen Abbie Meyer and Karlee Koehler both shot career-bests and finished in the top 10 and Baxter’s girls golf team took third in a road triangular hosted by West Marshall on Tuesday.

The Bolts shot a 229 to tie Saydel, but the Eagles placed second by way of the fifth-score tiebreaker. West Marshall won the meet with a 192.

Meyer’s career-best 49 tied for second. She was fourth overall after the card offs.

Koehler finished ninth with a personal-best 54, Allison Colyn took 12th with a 62 and Calleh Frink was the final counting score with a 64. Leah Shanks (74) and Kinley Beathards (81) had non-counting scores.

Ella Meyer of West Marshall was the medalist with a 43. Allie Pfantz (49) and Kalyn Polley (49) of West Marshall tied Meyer for second.

Related
Newton girls soccer dominates Oskaloosa

Audrey Rausch registered a career-best six goals, Brynn Cazett scored a career-high four times and Newton’s girls soccer team cruised past Oskaloosa, 10-0, on Tuesday night. The Cardinals led the Little Hawkeye Conference match 6-0 at halftime. They improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play. “We made improvements...
NEWTON, IA
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Newton, IA
