REFILE-European business chamber writes to China's State Council on challenges from COVID policy

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said on Monday it sent a letter to Beijing’s State Council describing the challenges firms are facing due to recent COVID prevention measures.

In the letter, which was seen by Reuters, the chamber recommended revisions to China’s COVID policy, including allowing positive cases to quarantine at home. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Samuel Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra)