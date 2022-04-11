ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio can measure ‘genuine progress’ over pandemic losses

By Rob Moore
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPAOM_0f5T7RPg00

A file photo of Americans stocking up on food, toilet paper, water and other items after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images).

The 2020s have been a tumultuous time for Ohio’s economy. The shock of quickly closing the economy to stave off the overcrowding of hospitals has been followed by two years of hesitancy for state residents to shop, eat out and engage in public life.

This tumult was captured in state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis , state GDP dove in the first half of 2020, falling from $615 billion of annualized chained GDP at the end of 2019 to $549 billion in Q2 of 2020—an 11% decrease.

To conceptualize this, think of where you’d be if your last few paychecks came in 11% lower than the one before. And this is after you expected your pay to increase . That’s how bad things were in 2020.

Ohio’s state GDP bounced back in the second half of 2020, but didn’t recover to 2019 levels until the second half of 2021.

This is how we tend to talk about economics. GDP is useful because it totals up the sum value of the formal economy, summing personal consumption, business investment, government spending, and net exports.

The problem with GDP is that the measure gives us an incomplete picture of the economy. While it gives us an idea of how much people are paid to do things, it gives us little information of how people economize their time and resources more broadly.

For instance, according to GDP, when millions of Ohioans stopped eating out and started cooking at home, the value of food preparation completely dissipated. Suddenly, 4.7 million households were cooking at home instead of paying people to cook for them, but since dollars were no longer changing hands, GDP was blind to the new way people were creating value.

Similarly, with the onset of COVID-19, fewer people were driving to work and more people were working from home. According to GDP, this means fewer people were paying for gasoline and car maintenance, and the economy was shrinking. No accounting was done for the extra time people had on their hands due to cutting out their commutes and the value of reduced greenhouse gas emissions due to fewer cars being on the road.

In order to account for these sorts of problems, a new generation of economists have been calculating a new measure of the economy for the past twenty years called the Genuine Progress Indicator .

The Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) starts with personal consumption expenditures then adjusts it by supplementing it with economic indicators such as underemployment. It then subtracts out environmental damage and adds the net benefits of social indicators such as the value of unpaid housework and childrearing, the spillover benefits of higher education, and the cost of lost leisure time.

In an ideal world, the research office of Ohio’s Department of Development would publish quarterly GPI numbers and release them to the media. The Department would also report them to the Governor’s Office of Budget and Management and key legislative committees such as the House and Senate Finance and Ways and Means committees.

With better data that captures the full picture of the state economy, we can craft better policy. Why would we want any less than that for our state?

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Ohio can measure ‘genuine progress’ over pandemic losses appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio is lagging badly in some foster-care measures. Reforms suggested

Ohio kids who were in foster care in their late teens have had some of the worst outcomes in the United States by the time they reach 21, according to a federal survey conducted in 2018. In a report released Wednesday, Children’s Defense Fund-Ohio suggested some reforms aimed at improving those disquieting statistics. Among them […] The post Ohio is lagging badly in some foster-care measures. Reforms suggested appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Medicaid made a commitment. Let’s hold them to their word

Medicaid is the second largest health care provider in Ohio, serving more than three million of our state’s most at risk and underserved people across all communities. In our state’s most populous counties with the densest urban cores – Franklin, Cuyahoga and Hamilton Counties – between 30% and 35% of residents are enrolled in Medicaid. […] The post Ohio Medicaid made a commitment. Let’s hold them to their word appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAP

Ohio governor to give statewide address after pandemic delay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The world has turned upside down since Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last delivered a State of the State address in 2019. The veteran politician lost that annual bully pulpit to the coronavirus pandemic, but ironically became the most viewed governor in state history by giving dozens of daily and later weekly online news conferences documenting Ohio’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Greenhouse Gas#Americans
Ohio Capital Journal

Activists on both sides of debate shoot down DeWine’s proposed $10.5 million to combat gun violence

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.     Three months into 2022 and Ohio has had more gun […] The post Activists on both sides of debate shoot down DeWine’s proposed $10.5 million to combat gun violence appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called home for […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WLBT

Is the pandemic over?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many cities and schools in the metro are drawing back on mask requirements, and people are back outdoors again; two things now coming into play in light of low COVID numbers throughout the state. “It’s interesting. Hospitals now have room for some of those things that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Former OSU professor begs for job back after ‘manic episode,’ university refuses

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A former Ohio State University professor who resigned during a “psychotic […] The post Former OSU professor begs for job back after ‘manic episode,’ university refuses appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Under the circumstances,” Republicans say they came up with best legislative plan

The GOP members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission who voted for a slightly reworked version of old legislative maps say they did the best they could “under the circumstances.” The Democratic members of the commission want the court to pick up the rejected plans of two independent mapdrawers instead, while rejecting the maps adopted at […] The post ‘Under the circumstances,” Republicans say they came up with best legislative plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio could soon pass bill to deregulate development of ephemeral water streams

The Ohio legislature could soon pass a bill deregulating the development of “ephemeral streams” — natural flows of water that form after rain and snowmelt. Ohio has an estimated 115,000 miles of primary headwater streams, according to legislative testimony from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Laurie Stevenson, referring to the brooks and ravines that are […] The post Ohio could soon pass bill to deregulate development of ephemeral water streams appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming prisons relax pandemic measures

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Wyoming, the state’s prisons are relaxing their pandemic policies. The changes include a return to normal visitation, reductions in COVID testing and a framework that outlines when masks may be phased out. In-person visitation resumed at all five facilities at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Medicaid claims it’s more transparent than other states

After refusing to disclose federal watchdog reports, the Ohio Department of Medicaid last week claimed that the relevant information it “makes available to the public appears to include at least as much, if not more information.” It pointed to some of that information Monday, but it’s hard to evaluate whether it meets or exceeds that […] The post Ohio Medicaid claims it’s more transparent than other states appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Expert: Hard to know if COVID variant will surge in U.S. or how badly

The last thing people want to hear right now is that the coronavirus might have mutated yet again into yet another deadly variant, extending the pain, death and inconvenience of a pandemic that we long hoped would be over. However, whether the subvariant of omicron known as BA.2 will hit the United States as hard […] The post Expert: Hard to know if COVID variant will surge in U.S. or how badly appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy