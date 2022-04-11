ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Two pedestrians killed in East Peoria crash Sunday

By Caroline Todd
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people have died after they were hit by a vehicle in East Peoria late Sunday night. According to a...

CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
WCIA

Man hurt after crash on I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hurt after a single-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 57 Saturday morning. A Black 1997 Chevrolet S10 Truck was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 234 (near Champaign) when the driver, 32-year-old Nicholas Myers, lost control of the vehicle due to ice on the roadway. The truck left […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX 2

2 dead in fatal wrong-way crash on I-70 in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way accident that happened on I-70 west of St. Charles Rock Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved three vehicles. Troopers say an SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with an oncoming car. […]
BRIDGETON, MO
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
Fox News

Pennsylvania woman, 21, facing murder, DUI charges in crash that killed two state troopers and a pedestrian

Pennsylvania State Police announced 18 charges against a 21-year-old driver accused of striking and killing two state troopers and a pedestrian on Monday, including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup recently released the identity of a teenager from Buckley who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday night. According to the coroner, 19-year-old Hannah Luening was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. at an Urbana hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Luening […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police responding to situation on Paula Drive

UPDATE: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are responding to a situation on Paula Drive at McKinley Avenue. Our on-scene reporter said there was a bunch of evidence markers there. Champaign Police Officers and State Police are on scene. A crime scene van just pulled up. We are trying to get more information on what […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Shooting on I-74 in Champaign sends two to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An early Saturday morning shooting on Interstate 74 in Champaign sent two to the hospital, according to Illinois State Police in a Saturday afternoon press release. Illinois State Police responded to a shooting in the Eastbound lanes of I-74 between Prospect and Neil around 2:00 a.m. Once police arrived on scene, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police: Southbound I-55 shut down by crash

Update at 9:14 p.m. The highway has been cleared and all lanes are open. Original article LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 55 that has left the highway completely blocked. The crash happened near Milepost 129 and involved a commercial motor vehicle. Troopers […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Officers investigate after 2 homes hit by gunfire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after a call of shots fired on Sunday night. Champaign Police officials said they got a report of shots fired near West Kirby Avenue and Westfield Drive. When they got there, officers found shell casings in the street and two homes hit by gunfire. No one was hurt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake rumbled in southern Illinois on Tuesday night, April 12. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two miles southeast of Springerton in White County. This is close to the Hamilton-White County line. The depth of...
WHITE COUNTY, IL

