Pink Floyd’s ‘Rise Up’ Heading For U.K. Top 10

Pink Floyd’s tribute to Ukraine could give the legendary prog-rock band a rare top 10 U.K. hit.

Released last week , “Hey, Hey, Rise Up!” is Pink Floyd’s first original music since 1994, and features bassist Guy Pratt and Mercury Prize-winning keyboardist Nitin Sawhney.

Based on sales and streaming data crunched from the first 48 hours in the chart week, “Rise Up” is heading for a No. 5 debut.

Pink Floyd are without doubt one of the music successful musical acts in history, though they’ve never been a singles band.

“Rise Up” would be just PF’s third U.K. Top 10 single, and first since “Another Brick In The Wall” hit No. 1 back in 1979, their only leader. The Syd Barrett-helmed “See Emily Play” also cracked the Top 10, peaking at No. 6 in 1967.

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Nick Mason reunited on “Hey, Hey, Rise Up!,” which features a sample of Andriy Khlyvnyuk, from Ukrainian band Boombox. All proceeds go towards the Ukrainian Humanitarian Effort.

“I hope it will receive wide support and publicity,” comments Gilmour in a statement. “We want to raise funds for humanitarian charities, and raise morale. We want express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”

Pink Floyd isn’t the only act tracking for a Top 10 debut.

Jack Harlow has the leader on the First Look chart with “First Class,” the Kentucky rapper’s new single which samples Fergie’s “Glamorous.”

Harlow has never tasted life at the U.K. chart summit, though he’ll want to keep the champagne on ice.

Less than 2,000 chart sales separate “First Class” from Harry Styles ‘ “As It Was,” the current leader on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

If it holds its ground, “First Class” will become Harlow’s two Top 10 entry after “Industry Baby,” his 2021 collaboration with Lil Nas X, peaked at No. 3.

Also aiming for a top 20 splash is David Guetta, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill, as their collaborative single “Crazy What Love Can Do” impacts the chart blast at No. 16.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is unveiled late Friday local time.