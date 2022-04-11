ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Early Morning Storms Move Across Parts Of Oklahoma

By News 9
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article--- Update 12:32 a.m. 4/11/2022. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Garfield, Kay and Noble counties until 12:15 a.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Garfield,...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

