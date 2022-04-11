Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Covington FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following county, Covington. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Opp, Florala, Lockhart, Red Oak, Huckaville, Stanley, Stedman, Green Bay, Horn Hill, Onycha, Babbie, McRae, Beda, Beulah, Howells, Falco, Blairs, Wing and Estothel. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
